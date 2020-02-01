The Simpsons: Towards the End of the Sequence? We know extra!

Advertisement

Season 32 will begin in 2020. The Simpson is the longest sequence in the historical past of television. However, the end could come in a short time …

The Simpson has more than 670 episodes. This is most likely the most iconic cartoon sequence on American television. Homer and his household are said to be on FOX again for a 32nd season in 2020. It’s been 31 years since the Simpsons laughed for generations and made good predictions.

If we talked about the sequence recently with the start of some episodes, The Simpson is on everyone’s lips again. The followers of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie could not be happy. Certainly, the sequence of Matt Groening could end quickly. If the rumor runs very long, this time it can become reality.

THE SIMPSON: THE END ANNOUNCED? A DECLARATION SUPPORTS THE SERIES FANBASE!

The image has heralded the end of the Simpson for years. Season 30 should be the last when we think of the murmuring sounds. There have only been rumors since FOX is currently broadcasting season 31. The television station has even signed up for the distribution of a brand new chapter on train 2020/2021. Sure, but now a recent statement by Danny Elfmann, composer of the sequence and especially his merit, leaves room for doubt.

While delivering an interview for the Joe website, he is asked if he thinks the sequence should end. His answer is astonishing: “From what I’ve heard, the sequence ends. So this query can even end (…). I’m not sure, but I’ve heard that these 12 months will be the final. “Bizarre after we know season 32 is coming. Pretend there is information, confusion or actual advertising? We’ll learn more about that later.

