Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Indian taxi company Ola started its services in the British capital London on Monday. 25,000 drivers were already registered. The platform, which is now fully functional, offers three different categories of services, including Comfort, Comfort XL and Exec.

London will be the 28th city of Ola after expanding into other British cities such as Birmingham, Bristol and Liverpool. To date, Ola claims to have carried out more than 3 million trips on the platform in the UK with more than 11,000 drivers.

In July 2019, Ola had initially received approval from the London transport authority to start private hire vehicles (PHV) in the capital. According to the PHV system, drivers have to apply for a driver’s license themselves and enter their vehicle as a privately registered rental vehicle.

Advertisement

The establishment of the Bengaluru-based company in London is seen as a major threat to the American ridesharing company Uber in the UK, as Ola raised much more capital than the app-based taxi company Jahr in July last year, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

In addition to Uber, Ola will also take over the Bolt-Ride-Hail service in Great Britain supported by Daimler AG, which received a license in June 2019.

For the launch in London, Ola has introduced driver skills assessment programs to improve the driving skills and knowledge of its drivers. Every driver has completed a risk assessment test and receives free e-learning modules to improve their professional development.

“We are very happy to live in London now. This is an important milestone for our business and the next step in our effort to bring people together in cities across the country. We are proud of the progress Ola has made in the UK and look forward to building on our success by offering Londoners a differentiated service focused on quality, safety and reliability, “said Simon Smith, Ola’s manager International.

subjects