The secret behind the strange BTS outfits at the airport The reason why Jin, Suga and J-Hope put on this fashion was simply clarified …

After 7 months of no maintenance, ARMY’s sunflower thriller was unveiled.

Suga, J-Hope and Jin, members of BTS, were captured on June 10, 2019 by reporters’ cameras at Incheon airport with a really hanging article that adorned his face.

These BTS boys put a flower on their face that is a sunflower in confusion as to why the boys were wearing it. Followers all over the world speculated what it was or what they were, but they did not get an official word on solutions to rationalize these outfits.

Time ran out and until today the thriller about Jin, J-Hope and Suga was over…

What happened was that during a dynamic the idols carried out for one of their collections, the boys agreed that the one who mislaid them had to use these flowers on his head, and as you may think, Jin, J-Hope and Suga, they were the fewest factors in the recovery, so they were at the point at the airport they needed to meet the punishment.

This was revealed after the premiere of episode 94 of RUN BTS! , the place where ARMY is finally clear about what the boys can think of to wear such a unique outfit and everyone turns around to see them.

