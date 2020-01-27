Advertisement

The makers of Shikara have just released the film’s second trailer. The trailer shows the circumstances in 1989 when Kashmiri Pandits had to leave Kashmir. The film, staged by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020.

Check out Shikara’s second trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAeVb6Of97M [/ embed]

Shikara is based on the untold story of Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus from the valley, and 40,000 migrants from Jagti and other camps shot for the film.

The filmmakers had recently organized a special screening for Kashmiri Pandit refugees who had left their homes during the 1990 mass exodus. From real people to real stories, everything about Shikara was kept very close to reality.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara will be released on February 7, 2020. The film featured by Fox Star Studios will be produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

