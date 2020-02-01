The second democratic presidential debate, night 1: who received it?

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

The democratic presidential race started on Tuesday evening with Spherical 2, when half of the 20 candidates currently being discussed in the Combine resided on CNN for almost three hours.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and Don Lemon slammed loudly on the whip, and sometimes, during the process, they were warned on social media that they had cut off respondents regularly simply because they had taken care of the meat of their response.

Among the many remarkable moments of the night time:

Advertisement

Ohio’s advisor Tim Ryan raised his eyebrows when he didn’t put his hand over his heart during the Nationwide Anthem.

Elizabeth Warren earned gossip when she replied to a toothless POV by John Delaney: “I don’t understand why anyone is bothering to be President of the United States to talk about what we can’t and shouldn’t be fighting for , “

* When Ryan argued that Bernie Sanders didn’t know if Medicare For All would offer better protection to union members, Sanders shot again: “I know that – I wrote the clatter calculation!”

* Pete Buttigieg urged candidates not to be afraid of what Republicans are saying about their insurance policies. If we adopt a conservative agenda, they will say we are a bunch of crazy socialists. So we just go for the appropriate coverage, go to the market and defend it. “

* A number of candidates referred to President Donald Trump’s sample of “racism” and “xenophobia” (as Sanders put it).

The second night of Spherical 2, which airs on Wednesday at 8:00 am, brings us Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, for HUD Secretary Julian Castro, New York Mayor Invoice de Blasio, Hawaii’s advisor, Tulsi Gabbard, New York Senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, California Senator, Kamala Harris, Washington Governor, Jay Inslee, and Andrew Yang, Technical Director.

Select up to two candidates for Night 1 that impressed you the most, then press the feedback to discuss your selection.