The second child under Riverside County Coronavirus quarantine gets a fever - Whittier Daily News

A second child among the nearly 200 people who were quarantined at a military base near Riverside has fever and was tested for coronavirus, a county health official said on Thursday, February 6.

A Riverside County spokesman, Jose Arballo Jr., said the child had a fever on Wednesday evening, February 5, and was with a parent from March Air Reserve Base to the nearby medical center of Riverside University’s health system in Moreno Valley has been brought. Test results are expected Friday or Saturday, Arballo said.

The child, who Arballo identified neither by gender nor by age, “only had a fever, nothing else. No other symptoms. “

Hopefully the results will be returned promptly, he said, “and if they are negative, as we hope, they will rejoin the cohort in March.”

The child was among 14 Americans who underwent a 14-day federal quarantine after being evacuated from an area of ​​China where a new pneumonia-like coronavirus had developed last week.

Also on Wednesday, another child who had a fever was rated coronavirus-free after the test results were negative. The child, who was admitted to Moreno Valley Hospital earlier this week, has now returned to March with one parent.

The parents and child will stay there until the 14-day quarantine people for the 195 people whose flight has been diverted until March expire on Tuesday, February 11, Arballo said.

A traveler who arrived in Los Angeles International Airport on a flight from China earlier this week and was transferred to March was released, Arballo said. The 14-day quarantine for this person, who was isolated from the larger group of 195, ended on Wednesday.

District officials previously said the LAX passenger’s quarantine order would expire on Thursday. According to Arballo, the expiration date was recalculated because the time zone difference between California and China was initially not taken into account.

So far, the California Department of Health said in a press release on Thursday that six Californians had tested positive for novel coronaviruses: two in Santa Clara County, two in San Benito County, one in Los Angeles County and one in Orange District.

State health officials said the immediate health risk from novel coronaviruses is low, but urges people who have recently traveled and are ill to notify their care providers.

As with any virus, Californians should take measures to protect themselves, e.g. B. Wash hands with soap and water, do not touch eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with sick people and stay away from work and school, if available, get sick with respiratory symptoms such as fever and cough.