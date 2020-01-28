The Scotsman says: Migration cannot be reduced to a dispute over Scottish independence

Advertisement

Scotland has a special need for migrants and politicians in London, and Edinburgh must work together to ensure that this is achieved.

Given the SNP’s ultimate goal, it’s no surprise that Nicola Sturgeon wants Scotland to control as many aspects of life north of the border as possible. Given Boris Johnson’s opposition to independence, it’s no surprise that he will try to prevent this.

Nicola Sturgeon ‘launches new proposals for immigration to Scotland

However, this dynamic is driven by party politics and is not necessarily aimed at the well-being of the people they both serve. If the relationship between Holyrood and Westminster is reduced to little more than little arguments and attempts by one side to score points against the other, the practical business of a good government suffers.

Shortly after the Scottish government made the proposal to introduce a Scottish visa to help migrants move to Scotland, but the rest of the United Kingdom did not, the Home Office ruled out the idea, saying that immigration is a reserved matter and will be a point visa worked out. based system that would benefit “the whole of the United Kingdom, including Scotland”.

“Westminster says no” could become an issue in the coming years as the SNP will ask similar questions – fully aware of the likely answer. It’s a tactically smart move, and Johnson and Co. may need to consider how this affects Scottish public opinion in court.

However, there are some encouraging signs that both sides of the giants recognize that they need to work together for the common good.

The UK government’s point-based system, which is due to come into force next year, is likely to award points to people who want to work in certain jobs that are scarce in Scotland. And Nicola Sturgeon stressed that the Scottish government’s new paper “was deliberately designed to open the discussion of how this will work in the UK”.

If politicians in Edinburgh and London are reasonable enough to compromise when needed, it should be possible to meet Scotland’s particular needs for migrants.

The fact that this problem is not just a proxy for independence became clear when former Labor Chancellor Alistair Darling, who led the Better Together campaign in 2014, asked the British government to hand over immigration powers to Scotland after Brexit.

Amidst the well-founded and furious constitutional debate, Scotland has practical problems that require practical solutions.

