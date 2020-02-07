Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the Centre’s submission against a decision of the Delhi Supreme Court on February 11, refusing to execute four death row inmates in the rape committed in Delhi in 2012 and to prevent in the case of murder.

The Supreme Court found that the Delhi Supreme Court gave the four death sentences one week in the case to use their legal options, which will expire on February 11. The decision came after the center appealed against a court order that postponed the execution of the four convicts.

The Supreme Court also denied Attorney General Tushar Mehta’s motion to inform convicts of the Centre’s request.

A trial on January 31 suspended “until further notice” the execution of the four convicts Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar, who were held in Tihar Prison.

Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay have exhausted all legal remedies. Pawan has yet to file a request for healing with the Supreme Court and a request for mercy with the President.

In December 2012, a 23-year-old woman was brutally attacked and raped by six people in a moving bus in South Delhi. This sparked nationwide protests. She died of her injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the six was released after three years in prison because he was a minor. The sixth, Ram Singh, reportedly committed suicide in Tihar prison a few months before his sentence was pronounced.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court also dismissed the Tihar prison authorities’ request for a new date for the execution of the four death row convicts in the case of Nirbhaya rape and murder. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana noted the order of the Delhi Supreme Court on February 5 that convicts could exercise their remedies within a week.

