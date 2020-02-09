The San Diego Symphony's new resort, the Shell, is preparing for its summer debut

Advertisement

The San Diego Symphony will begin a new chapter with the opening of its new $ 45 million concert and outdoor venue, Shell, on July 10.

The new facility will replace the long-standing seasonal venue for the Bayside Summer Nights symphony, which was located on the same site in downtown Embarcadero Marina Park South, but was to be set up from scratch in June and then dismantled in September.

The Shell is named both for its design and in honor of its waterfront location between Coronado and the San Diego Convention Center. The new site will include an outdoor stage of 13,015 square feet, surrounded by a 57-foot steel shell that measures 33,000 square feet, weighs 270,000 pounds, and is covered with two layers of white PVC-like fabric. Its appearance may remind some spectators of a more intimate version of the Hollywood Bowl.

To celebrate Shell’s debut, the 111-year-old symphony will host the longest season of summer outdoor concerts and beyond. Confirmed artists include jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, New Zealand rock group Crowded House, Motown legends Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight, and Broadway song stars Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters and Jennifer Hudson.

Rafael Payare, who debuted last fall as the new musical director of the symphony, will conduct at least two concerts this summer at Shell, starting with the season opening on July 10.

“The Shell will add a lot to the vitality of our city,” said Symphony executive director Martha Gilmer. “And there are performances that we produce that you cannot hear anywhere else.”

A construction team is working on the new San Diego Symphony concert hall, the Shell, located in Embarcadero Marina Park South behind the San Diego Convention Center.

(Eduardo Contreras / San Diego Union-Tribune)

The new site’s 2020 programming also includes the Beach Boys, the pillar of Mexican ranchera music Aida Cueva, the neo-R & B star Maxwell and the singer Bobby McFerrin, one of the three musicians to be named 2020 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters.

The Shell will have a flexible seating capacity that will allow it to accommodate between 2,000 and 10,000 participants per event, as opposed to the capacity of 2,900 to 4,000 during the 2019 summer concerts of the symphony.

Most of the concerts for the 2020 season will have a capacity of 3,660 seats, a number that will increase to around 5,000 for the Jennifer Hudson concert on July 12 and to 6,000 for the Tchaikovsky Spectacular concert of 1812 on September 13.

The land for the new site was inaugurated last fall after the Port of San Diego agreed to lease a 3.68-acre site on Embarcadero Marina Park for the symphony for up to 50 years. In addition to its new permanent stage, the Shell will include dressing rooms behind the scenes with showers, an on-site music library to house the musical scores performed by the orchestra and a VIP lounge.

The back of the stage will include a 5,445 square foot public viewing deck. The symphony also builds toilets with 68 cabins, part of which will be open to the public all year round. The concert venue will also be rented, whether for private functions, group meetings at the adjacent San Diego Convention Center or other events.

If all goes according to plan, the Shell could quickly become a major asset for the city and the symphony, whose annual concert season from autumn to spring takes place inside the neighboring city center of Joan and Irwin Jacobs Music Center. The new outdoor venue was funded largely by private donations, as noted by Symphony CEO Gilmer.

“The Shell has been the dream and hope of many people for a long time – 17 years – a rapprochement of nature and culture,” she said.

“I am very moved about this because this site has created incredible memories for people who have attended it for a long time. But it is also an opportunity for people who have not yet come to find out. “

Where the previous summer concert seasons of the symphony generally took place from late June to early September, the 2020 edition will run from July 10 to October 1. The increased capacity means that, rather than repeating some of the same concerts on two consecutive nights – as was the case at least six times in 2019 – a greater variety of individual concerts can be organized.

The stage will be equipped with a Meyer Sound Constellation system, as well as a new extended lighting system. With the exception of the VIP tables located just in front of the stage, the seats will be on a gently sloping terrace to offer an optimal view of the artists.

The maximum volume level for all concerts will be 98 decibels. Audio control devices will be installed in Coronado Bay to ensure that the volume level does not exceed 45 decibels during concerts held at Shell.

“We are investing a significant amount of money to make it a place of choice,” said Gilmer. “It is important to us that we do everything right.”

For now, at least, the place will be known simply as Shell, without the name of a corporate sponsor being affixed to it, although that may change.

“It’s a separate possibility,” said Gilmer. “But a decision may not be made for another year.”

Under any name, she said, the Shell should thrive.

“There will be year-round programming at Shell,” said Gilmer. “But the next chapter is:” How can we activate the park at Shell Park? “Because, 85% of the time, the park will remain open to the public … There are more chapters and innovations to come, because it is a great and welcoming place.”

Varga writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune