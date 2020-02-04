The Rookie Season 2 is hiring Ali Larter

Advertisement

ABC’s Rookie has hired a former hero to act as a doctor in Season 2.

TVLine has fully figured out that Ali Larter will return in the course of the second round of the gentle procedure as an emergency doctor who is linked to Officer John Nolan’s past life (performed by Sequence Manager Nathan Fillion).

In addition, it was unveiled at the San Diego Comedian-Con round of discussions on Friday night that former misplaced castaway Harold Perrineau booked a bow as a detective that Nolan is taking under his wing – a job TVLine first teased in June ,

Advertisement

Along with her appearances as Heroes’ Nikki Sanders, Larters TV film Legends, Pitch (sigh) and Splitting Up Collectively. Perrineau has since reappeared at Claws and Star.

Season 2 of The Rookie will air on September 29th in a brand new time slot – Sundays at 10 / 9c.

Do you need an extra shovel for The Rookie or another gift? Email (email-protected) and your request can also be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.