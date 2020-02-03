The Rook Stars talk about Myfanwy's Puzzling Identify, the Bechdel Test and the Hive-Mind Makeout Session

Advertisement

If you’ve watched an episode of Starz’s supernatural drama The Rook, you already know that Emma Greenwell’s character – Myfanwy – rhymes with “Tiffany”. However, you may not know exactly why, and Greenwell was happy to explain when she stopped watching TVLine’s San Diego Comedian-Con 2019 interview suite.

We haven’t gone into the details here (click the video above to understand why the character refrains from conventional pronunciation), but we’ll summarize: Greenwell’s explanation caused a bit of silliness among colleagues – stars Olivia Munn and Joely Richardson. Accents were set. Giggles followed.

The carelessness of the actresses was one thing that they will not particularly enjoy. The Rook follows a secret department of the British authorities, which deals briefly with problems of excessive variant talent – or briefly with EVAs. The sequence is largely loosely based on Daniel O’Malley’s novel with the similar identifier. Still, it is a “particularly sensible and grainy No-Dragons story,” Richardson noted.

“You took the materials, the concept and the world with you and derived them from them,” added Munn.

A brand new sizzling roll that came on the market during the Comedian-Con panel of the present indicated that the latest kiss between Myfanwy and Rook Gestalt would not be their final romantic interplay. (Scroll to the back of this video to see the video.) Of course, we interviewed Greenwell when we met with a four-person beehive.

Remember how safely one of the shape members practically turned a car over during the kiss? “It is the first time that something has physically affected her with this approach, and that is the energy Myfanwy has about her,” said Greenwell. “You come to it. Take good care of yourself. “