The Rolling Stones announce tour dates for 2020 + ticket info

The Rolling Stones have announced new tour dates for the U.S. for summer 2020.
The last stage of the band’s “No Filter Tour” consists of 15 shows that take place between May and July. During this time the band will visit cities like San Diego, Austin, Dallas, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Atlanta.
Ticket sales begin on Friday, February 14th via Ticketmaster. If the tickets are inevitably sold out (these are the Stones we’re talking about!), You can still pick them up from secondary market retailers like StubHub.
The Rolling Stones 2020 tour dates:
05/08 – San Diego, CA @ SDCUU Stadium
05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
05/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
20.05. – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
24.05. – Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas
29.05. – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
06/06 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
14.6. – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
19.6. – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
6.23. – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
27.06. – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
07/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
07/05 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercdes-Benz Stadium