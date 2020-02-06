The Rolling Stones announce tour dates for 2020 + ticket info

Advertisement

The Rolling Stones have announced new tour dates for the U.S. for summer 2020.

The last stage of the band’s “No Filter Tour” consists of 15 shows that take place between May and July. During this time the band will visit cities like San Diego, Austin, Dallas, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

Ticket sales begin on Friday, February 14th via Ticketmaster. If the tickets are inevitably sold out (these are the Stones we’re talking about!), You can still pick them up from secondary market retailers like StubHub.

The Rolling Stones 2020 tour dates:

05/08 – San Diego, CA @ SDCUU Stadium

05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

05/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

20.05. – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

24.05. – Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas

29.05. – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

06/06 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

14.6. – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

19.6. – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

6.23. – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

27.06. – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

07/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

07/05 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercdes-Benz Stadium