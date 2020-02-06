The Rolling Stones announce the tour of the North American stadium

Advertisement

Our old stadium rock gods come back to life. Earlier this week Guns N ‘Roses announced that they would be spending the summer touring North American outdoor sports venues again. And now the Rolling Stones have followed.

The Stones haven’t been a stranger to the streets lately. Last year they traveled to North America, an excursion that was delayed after Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery. But they are not done yet. This summer, starting on a May date in San Diego, they will spend two months playing shows in the United States. But they give themselves time to relax between these shows. They only play 15 shows during this tour.

Remember: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are both 76 years old. We don’t know how long they’ll do that. If you’ve never seen the stones before and put $ 500 in your pocket, you should plan accordingly. Check out the band’s dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5.8. – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

5/12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

5/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

5/20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

5/24 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

29.05. – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

6.6. – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

6/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

14.6. – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

6/19 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

6.23. – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

27.06. – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

07/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

07/05 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium