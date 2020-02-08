The Rock unveils the video of the emotional laudation from Rocky Johnson's funeral

Advertisement

Rocky Johnson died and the world mourned him, especially his son Dwayne.

The Rock recently uploaded a video of the laudation he gave at his father’s wedding. It was a touching speech in which he thanked his late father for teaching him so much. It was really a very emotional speech and an appropriate homage to his legendary father.

“Man, I wish I had … I wish I had another shot,” the actor began. “I wish I had another shot to say goodbye … to say I love you to thank you, but I feel like he’s watching. He hears.”

“I was on my way to work the other day on January 15th and I was just starting to work and we were shooting on that day and it was the very first day of production […] that something was going on with your father is. “

“Lauren was with our babies, she was with my mother and she said,” You know, I really can’t talk … I think you should call Cora anyway, “so of course I called Cora.”

“I literally just dress up and look at the whole crew, hundreds of men and women hanging around, wearing gear and waving in the truck, and I wave back and everything got really foggy and it seemed like a big dream. “

“You know how you have those moments when you try to get rid of it and you like” No, it’s not a dream. … my father is gone. “

“At that moment I just thought, ‘Well, what do I have to do? What do I have to do next? “

“And I heard a voice say,” Well, hey, the show has to go on, “and that was my father. My old man told me that.”

“The other side I wanted to point out that I thought it was important to say that if someone is a pioneer, it means that they actually have the ability, the behavior and behavior of the audience, the behavior of people to change […] and for my father when he broke into business in the United States in the mid-1960s and late 1960s and 1970s, where tensions and racial gaps were very strong and in the 1960s and In the 70s a black man appeared who came in, it was a pure white audience and all those little towns I would wrestle with at some point – but at that time he changed the behavior of the audience and actually made them cheer for this black man , “

“And not when he wrestled against other blacks because he was usually the only black on the territory, he wrestled against other white wrestlers. I found this really unique and I found it really powerful and I thought it deserved to be said. And this man did. “

“When you think of my father’s name, you think of hard work.”

“You think” break the barrier “, you think you are the hardest worker in the room who always trains. He taught me how to train at a young age […]. Hard work, discipline – these are things and tenants that are synonymous with my father’s name. “

“What is amazing for me now, after a day like today, after we have come here and we express our respect and love, he is galvanized, he is now responsible for galvanizing families. Because we loved everyone through processes like this Lost people, but guaranteed, if we go out of these doors, we will keep a little closer, we will hug a little harder, we ‘we will kiss and say’ I love you ‘and we will be a bit be more present. ‘

“I wish your soul calm and serenity.”

Rocky Johnson will never forget the world for his contributions not only to the wrestling world, but to pop culture as a whole. REST IN PEACE.