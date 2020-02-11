The Rock comments on his daughter Simone Johnson, who signs with WWE

Advertisement

Simone Johnson has embarked on her journey to become a WWE superstar this week. Your biggest fan could be the most electrifying sports entertainer in WWE history.

The Rock commented on his daughter’s signature at WWE. If she makes it into the squad, she’ll be the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history. He is obviously proud of Simone as she continues her family legacy.

Now the real work for Johnson begins.

Advertisement

Dreams are not just for dreamers.

Congratulations to my # 1 born Simone Johnson, who officially signed her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and is on her way to becoming the first 4th generation WWE athlete.

Wear our family name proudly, but your street will always be yours to create, earn and own.

So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work

We have to see what’s next for Simone Johnson. She seems to have found and appreciate this amazing opportunity. It may not take her much time to learn the ropes because she has a family history of pro-wrestling size.

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.