For Riverdale fans looking for more Varchie in your life, you’re in luck. The Riverdale Season 4, Episode 13 promo shows how it gets hot and intense between Archie and Veronica. But it’s not all good news for Riverdale’s golden couple. The promo also teases that Veronica is getting pretty emotional.

Warning: Spoilers for Riverdale Season 4, Episode 12 follow. When the audience last saw Veronica (Camila Mendes) in the last episode of Riverdale, she experienced a number of major changes in her life. She learned that her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) had just been diagnosed with a neuromuscular condition that will severely affect his functions. This sad update caused Veronica to sign a small armistice with her father and even recapture the Lodge last name after trying to drop him over her constant feud. Veronica also announced plans to attend Barnard College in New York City. For Veronica, that’s a lot to get into season 4, episode 13.

The promo shows some hot moments between Veronica and Archie (KJ Apa) before Archie stops and Veronica says he’s worried about her. Veronica answers in tears: “I don’t know what to do. I feel completely lost.”

Mendes had previously suggested some sad news for the Lodge family in an interview with People magazine. She said, “There will be some news about someone in the lodge family that will be very heartbreaking and difficult, and throw a curveball at Veronica. There will be news on Veronica’s path that will shake her world.” It looks like fans will see Veronica shake her world in the next episode.

Veronica is not the only one going through a difficult time. In the last episode of Riverdale, Archie grappled with the unappetizing past of his uncle Frank (Ryan Robbins). It culminated in a big fight with a mercenary in the Riverdale High bathroom. Even though Archie survived and knows Riverdale, the worst is yet to come.

The fourth season of Riverdale will continue on Wednesday, February 12th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.