The Konrad of the resident is watching again! rosewood Veterinarian Morris Chestnut returns to Fox and joins the third season of the medical drama directed by Matt Czuchry in a position that is undoubtedly described as vengeful.

Chestnut is playing Dr. Barrett Cain. The character is an “intimidating neurosurgeon” employed by Pink Rock Medical to help fund the Chastain Park Memorial. He believes he is a “Superman doctor” who is “able to cure debilitating diseases. He is charming if he wants to be, “but he is unscrupulous in his search for money and energy. His ability to take revenge quickly on anyone who opposes him endangers the nice doctors in Chastain and drives the thriller of the Season ahead. “

The resident appearance follows Chestnut’s lead role in NBC’s The Enemy Inside, which was canceled in Might after only one season. Previously, he played the title character in Fox ‘Rosewood, which ran for two seasons between 2015 and 2017. Additional recognition goes to Amazonas Goliath and Showtime’s Nurse Jackie.

Resident Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, September 24th at 8 / 7c. This is the place where it would now lead into the sixth and remaining season of Empire. (Click here for more Fox release dates.)