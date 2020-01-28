Advertisement

A partnership from Distrkt –

a modern property consultancy specializing in the areas of hospitality, lifestyle and living

Leisure sector and restaurant expert Montana Fogg, has launched residency

as a new initiative to connect free restaurants with up-and-coming chefs,

Gastronomy and food and drink concepts. First started in London, the

Ultimately, the initiative also wants to help budding chefs and restaurateurs

as landlord.

With the aim of offering a solution

to London’s growing number of empty restaurant units and those with high ones

Rents and business rates, which makes opening new businesses widespread

Challenge, residency give operators the opportunity to bring their hospitality

Bringing concepts to life and testing them in a pre-made restaurant

Websites. At the same time, landlords benefit from additional income and

The number of visitors increases because they are waiting for a permanent residence.

Advertisement

For the foundation of

Residency, district founder, Camilla Topham and Michael Webb have teamed up

with Sebastian Fogg, Laura Montana and Ed Wyand from Montana Fogg for drawing

their shared knowledge of the gastronomy properties and the gastronomy of the capital

Culture. Together, the team will look for unused, exciting new cooks

the offer to present and accept their concepts in temporary sites

incoming applicants. The residency team will manage each project from start to finish

Finished.

Cooperation in 2019, the

Consulting firms worked for The Crown Estate on the placement of David Carters Manteca

and Shaun Preslands Pacific, both of which have successfully completed residences

on 10 Heddon Street in Mayfair. A third hospitality concept will come to the fair

Spring site.

When introducing residency, Camilla

District Topham said: “I worked in the London restaurant

World for over 13 years and I always found it frustrating to see it

how the longevity and inflexibility of rental contracts and the high costs are limited

creative landlords and restaurateurs. Changed market conditions don’t have that

has helped. The residence will realize the dream of an accessible restaurant

and fun doing it without taking the associated risk. We believe that this is the future

of London’s restaurant scene, and we’re so proud to be part of it

Seb Fogg from Montana Fogg

added: It is clear that the demand for original pop-up is greater than ever

Restaurants in different places and there are so many chefs who only want one place

cook for the public. Start-up restaurant projects are particularly at risk

disadvantageous, as evidenced by several closures of even the most powerful

Operators in recent months, and therefore people are increasing

hesitate to sign longer leases. Residence will offer a solution for everyone

from above. “

Advertisement