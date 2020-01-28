A partnership from Distrkt –
a modern property consultancy specializing in the areas of hospitality, lifestyle and living
Leisure sector and restaurant expert Montana Fogg, has launched residency
as a new initiative to connect free restaurants with up-and-coming chefs,
Gastronomy and food and drink concepts. First started in London, the
Ultimately, the initiative also wants to help budding chefs and restaurateurs
as landlord.
With the aim of offering a solution
to London’s growing number of empty restaurant units and those with high ones
Rents and business rates, which makes opening new businesses widespread
Challenge, residency give operators the opportunity to bring their hospitality
Bringing concepts to life and testing them in a pre-made restaurant
Websites. At the same time, landlords benefit from additional income and
The number of visitors increases because they are waiting for a permanent residence.
For the foundation of
Residency, district founder, Camilla Topham and Michael Webb have teamed up
with Sebastian Fogg, Laura Montana and Ed Wyand from Montana Fogg for drawing
their shared knowledge of the gastronomy properties and the gastronomy of the capital
Culture. Together, the team will look for unused, exciting new cooks
the offer to present and accept their concepts in temporary sites
incoming applicants. The residency team will manage each project from start to finish
Finished.
Cooperation in 2019, the
Consulting firms worked for The Crown Estate on the placement of David Carters Manteca
and Shaun Preslands Pacific, both of which have successfully completed residences
on 10 Heddon Street in Mayfair. A third hospitality concept will come to the fair
Spring site.
When introducing residency, Camilla
District Topham said: “I worked in the London restaurant
World for over 13 years and I always found it frustrating to see it
how the longevity and inflexibility of rental contracts and the high costs are limited
creative landlords and restaurateurs. Changed market conditions don’t have that
has helped. The residence will realize the dream of an accessible restaurant
and fun doing it without taking the associated risk. We believe that this is the future
of London’s restaurant scene, and we’re so proud to be part of it
Seb Fogg from Montana Fogg
added: It is clear that the demand for original pop-up is greater than ever
Restaurants in different places and there are so many chefs who only want one place
cook for the public. Start-up restaurant projects are particularly at risk
disadvantageous, as evidenced by several closures of even the most powerful
Operators in recent months, and therefore people are increasing
hesitate to sign longer leases. Residence will offer a solution for everyone
from above. “