The Republican governor says Trump shouldn't be in office

Updated: February 7th 2020, 10:13:05 am

Asked about the President’s acquittal in the Senate on Wednesday, Governor Scott said the outcome was almost a foregone conclusion. (File photo)

President Donald Trump abused his power and should not be in office, Republican Governor of Vermont Phil Scott said on Thursday in a rare contradiction within party ranks.

The U.S. Senate should have heard of other witnesses who could provide evidence of the president’s charges, Scott, a frequent Trump critic, said at a press conference.

“If they had given more testimony, they might have had more information and other senators would have acted appropriately,” said Scott.

When asked whether he would have voted for the President’s dismissal, Scott noted that he was not a member of the Senate.

“I believe the president has misused his powers. In some ways it’s difficult for me because I’m not a supporter, “said Scott.” I didn’t vote for the president and I don’t think he should be in office. “

He continued: “I think it is up to the voters to decide in November whether to continue in this role.”

Trump was acquitted by the Senate on Wednesday of the two impeachment lawsuits that Parliament submitted after an investigation into Trump’s call to Ukraine to “do us a favor” to receive military aid and to democratic rival Joe Biden before the election November to investigate.

Scott praised Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to say goodbye to his party and convict Trump on one of two charges that could have resulted in his impeachment.

“I think he misused his position of power. Withholding these funds is inappropriate, ”said Scott. “Like Senator Romney, I think he shouldn’t be in office.”

Scott repeatedly praised Romney for voting to condemn the President for abuse of impeachment when Romney knew the vote could subject him to criticism from members of his party.

“It shows a lot about his character and integrity,” said Scott. “We can only hope that we will do the same in the same situation.”

Romney announced his decision on Wednesday, two hours before the GOP-dominated Senate voted for Trump’s liberation. He said the impeachment oath required him to create “impartial justice.”

Since taking office in 2017, Scott has been a frequent critic of Trump, has repeatedly called for an end to the division in American politics, and has criticized many of the President’s policies, including climate change and immigration.

In September, Scott became the first GOP governor to support an impeachment investigation against the president.

