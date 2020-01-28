The remarkable life of director Alexander Korda, who shaped the views of Great Britain around the world. Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Charlie Connelly

Sir Alexander Korda reads a book on a couch, UK, 1948 (Photo by Nat Farbman / The LIFE picture collection via Getty Images)

CHARLIE CONNELLY recalls the life of the first director to receive an Oscar outside of Hollywood and to shape views of Britain.

TWhen you think of Henry VIII, you will probably think of a larger-than-life cross between Falstaff and the Goodyear airship, which sits at a banquet table, tears its teeth on a chicken leg, and throws its bones over its shoulder. It is one of the archetypal images of English history that have been passed down through the centuries. almost the sum of a beginning golden age in which England would become an important force in the world. It is also a complete fiction written by a Hungarian emigrant who was barely a year in the country when he invented it.

Director Alexander Kordas The private life of Henry VIII. Was published in 1933 with Charles Laughton as the eponymous monarch. Korda had noticed Laughton’s talent and was determined to find a suitable lead role for him. According to some sources, when he noticed the actor’s resemblance to a statue of the Tudor King, he designed a film that would change British cinema and would perpetuate his perception of the most famous monarch in English history. Laughton enjoyed the role, chewed the scenery the same way his character chewed the poultry, and produced a performance with such technique and presence that he first received an Oscar for Best Actor made film outside of Hollywood ,

Conducting Henry VIII’s private life had been a great risk to Korda. He had just arrived in the country and had to grapple with the prevailing attitude that historical films didn’t work in Britain. This perceived risk meant a small budget that would have been paralyzing for a less successful director, but Korda delivered a film of the highest quality that was a huge hit with critics and the box office. It ran for nine weeks after its premiere at the Odeon, Leicester Square, and brought in over half a million pounds. The film gave Laughton tremendous career boosts and starred Merle Oberon and Robert Donat and inspired the British pioneer film critic C.A. Lejeune praised this as “more likely prestige for the UK film industry both at home and abroad than anything we have done in the entire history of filmmaking”.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Laughton Henry’s American audience was also enthusiastic and prompted United Artists to grant Korda a 16-film distribution. British cinema had really arrived on the global stage and Alexander Korda was leading the way.

Such a success, largely forged on his own terms, allowed Korda to finally settle down. Aside from a brief period in the United States during World War II, he spent the rest of his life in Britain to lose citizenship and play an important role in promoting morale from bomb damage with a number of patriotic productions. The era of rootless displacement, which had shaped much of his adult life, was over.

He was born Sándor László waiter in the Hungarian village of Pusztatúrpásztó, where his father managed a large estate. Shortly after the death of his father, who plunged the family into poverty, the young waiter moved to the capital Budapest, fell in love with the film and wrote reviews for newspapers under the name Korda – after the Latin phrase sursum corda, which means something like “Raise your heart” ‘- and take a job as a runner in a film studio.

Korda was excused from military service for his nearsightedness and rose to become a screenwriter and in 1915 a talented director for boldness and foresight.

Hungary experienced a stormy period after the war and the associated collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Korda tried to make the best of it, continued to make films during the four-month Hungarian Soviet Republic in 1919, and was appointed director of film directorate. His politically expedient productions included the openly antiaristocratic historical epic Ave Caesar! But when the communist regime collapsed to be replaced by Miklós Horthy’s brutal counterrevolutionary government, his fate changed dramatically. Anti-communist reprisals began in earnest in October 1919, and Korda was arrested and taken to the Hotel Gellert in Budapest, the headquarters of Horthy’s Severe, where Jews and Communists were regularly interrogated and frequently murdered. Somehow Korda was released, although this was considered one of the leading propaganda roles in the short-lived republic. He fled to Vienna with his wife Maria.

Korda’s first production in the Sascha film studio in the Austrian capital, financed by Count Alexander Kolowrat, was an elaborate adaptation of Mark Twain’s The Prince and the Pauper, which had great critical and commercial success on both sides of the Atlantic. Kolowrat’s insistence on disturbing his directors’ creative visions irritated Korda in that he left the organization first and then the country after the failure of his independent film Samson and Delilah. He moved to Berlin in 1922 before crossing the Atlantic to Hollywood in late 1926.

He made an immediate impression with the private life of Helen of Troy in 1927, but this success only led to offers of more models of historical epics. Korda found the Hollywood studio system increasingly frustrating and after a short stay in France in 1932 moved to the UK to found London Films, the company with which he would make a name for himself. Britain offered Korda a balance between the artistic freedom of the European film industry that created it and Hollywood’s widespread business philosophy in a way that perfectly suited him. The success of Henry VIII’s private life allowed the director to set up his own studio complex in Denham, Buckinghamshire, where Korda, alongside Laughton, whom he had made a great international star, could use Marlene Dietrich’s services. Douglas Fairbanks, John Gielgud, Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh.

It wasn’t an end-to-end success – an attempt to recreate the Henry VIII formula with Don Juan’s private life failed, and HG Wells gave full creative control over Things to Come, produced a bleak piece of cinema – but Korda was already building a little more than British film only.

The private life of Henry VIII was a favorite of Winston Churchill, who saw himself politically out of favor in the early 1930s. He and Korda became friends through a shared love of cinema and a romanticized view of British history, which prompted the director to hire Churchill as a screenwriter in Denham. He paid the future prime minister a hefty £ 10,000 for two scripts, one on the history of aviation, the other a Jingoistic production called The Reign of George V. Neither was ever produced, but the couple formed an alliance that may have helped setting the course for 20th century British history.

Churchill’s only criticism of Henry VIII’s private life was that it could have benefited from “a little less chewing of bones and a little more building in England”. However, he particularly liked lines like: “Diplomacy, my foot! I am English, I can not say anything and mean something else. What I can do is build ships, ships and then more ships!”

As tensions increased in Europe, the fire over England in 1937, in which Queen Elizabeth dispatched lightships against the Spanish Armada, came at the right time.

In Korda, Churchill recognized a man who could achieve his desire to turn history into meaningful, didactic stories to develop a special sense of nationality that unites his people and sends a message to the world. The cinematic propaganda was so strong that the FBI examined him as a possible British agent in what was then a neutral USA when Korda temporarily moved to the United States at the beginning of the war to finish filming The Thief of Baghdad. In some quarters it was whispered that Korda was for the Prime Minister, what Leni Riefenstahl was for Hitler. Churchill meanwhile called Korda “the only honorable man in the world of film”.

The version of British history that Korda invented and showed helped create an image that has survived to this day and for which he was knighted in 1942. When he wrote a thank you letter for the honor to the Prime Minister, he was sure to quote Robert Browning’s Battle of Trafalgar’s poem, Homeland thought, from the sea. “England has helped me here and here,” it said. “How can I help England?”

