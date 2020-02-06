The remaining votes for early elections was the saddest day of my career, says John Bercow Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Tim Walker

John Bercow MP poses for a portrait in the lower house. (Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Advertisement

Getty Images 2019

John Bercow speaks with TIM WALKER about Remain’s mistake in voting for an early general election, his view of Boris Johnson, and why he thinks it’s wrong to blame Jeremy Corbyn for Brexit.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

It was thought that John Bercow, the speaker of the lower house during the most brutal and brutal period of post-war political history, would have come out of the arena, “marred by dust and sweat and blood.” Unlike the famous words of Theodore Roosevelt, he looks rested and relaxed when I meet him in a chic pub on the south bank of the Thames, not far from his house.

He claims not to have had a sleepless night as a result of the Brexit and looks back (largely) at the members of parliament who he tried to keep “order, order” with warmth and affection. He promotes Unspeakable, his autobiography and his publishers came to The New European to ask us to interview him. This is not surprising, considering how many newspapers have already formed a hostile judgment about him.

It is thanks to those newspapers that I know a lot about Bercow’s editions, his strange moments of marital problems, the lucrative work he has set up for himself since he left the Woolsack, and, most recently and perhaps harmful, the allegations that he workplace was bully.

Bercow, 57, vigorously defends himself in his book, but it is striking, speaking to this alleged “Jekyll and Hyde” character, how much negative information about him there is in the public domain. His predecessors – many of them not angels – came out slightly in comparison. “It may be my way of grating some people,” he says. “A number of conservatives never seemed to forgive me for becoming a speaker.”

Somewhat distressingly he tells in the book how he was looking forward to becoming a member of the House of Lords, but for the first time in 230 years that honor seems to have been denied him by the Johnson government.

“I like to think that the experience I gained in the House for more than two decades, and as the longest-running post-war speaker, would have been useful, but it is clear that some people have an opinion about this. It is of course a long one -convention that the speaker is offered a peer after retirement, and this seems small to me, and it is not entirely consistent with all this talk from the government to bring everyone together and leave them engaged.

Bercow, of course, has his share of the enemies on the banks of the government and it tells that it must now be Jeremy Corbyn who insists on the breeding of this non-conformist Tory. “I think there were people in my own party who expected me to be a cowardly lick of the executive, but I saw it as my duty as a speaker to uphold the rights of parliament and be the champion,” says he.

“Did I do everything perfectly every day that I was working? No, of course I didn’t. Still, I think the last parliament was good. Many MPs did what they thought was good. I always tried to perform task: be a referee, not a player.

Unlike Sir Lindsay Hoyle, his successor to poker as a speaker, Bercow has long been clear and unambiguous about his views on Brexit, and this undoubtedly explains much of the antipathy toward him. “Six words always made me believe that we should have stayed in the EU: power block, trade block, progressive legislation,” he says. “I accepted the result of the referendum, but I was aware of a determination to ram Brexit through it in some circles, anyway, almost as if it were a matter of religious conviction.

“I never thought the House should do anything that would be harmful to our country. I thought a lot about the wisdom of Edmund Burke, the great political philosopher, who wasn’t worried about politicians wallowing in the realms of metaphysical abstraction. He always wanted them to be practical. He said that MPs owed their voters not only their industry, but also their judgment, and I always tried to create an environment in which they could exercise it. “

He says that when she came into office, Theresa May had the opinion of the schoolmaster that parliament was “wronged” when it tried to subject its deal before leaving the EU to normal control. “I just didn’t see the task of parliament as a nodding donkey and that was clearly her dissatisfaction. Personally I always thought she was courteous, but even though I had once worked with her as a secretary for shadow education, I wouldn’t say I ever felt close to her. I doubt that many people in the Commons could ever say they were. “

He was shocked that May did not seem to accept the disastrous general elections she called in 2017, her situation had changed substantially.

“It didn’t occur to her to press the reset button because she was just looking at the PvdA and her position on the Brexit and that meant that 80% of voters still expected to implement the policy, no matter what.

“The flaw with that argument, of course, is that the electorate had not specified how they wanted it delivered. MPs kept saying no to her deal because they could see it would make life worse for their voters.”

I ask Bercow where the remains went wrong and he answers without hesitation that the Lib Dems, the SNP, and ultimately, Labor should never have given Johnson the election he craved. “I didn’t think it was my place as a speaker to give advice to one of the party leaders in this regard, but I had hoped they didn’t agree, because it was pretty clear what would happen. I would say that the day they had all registered for the elections was my saddest day as a speaker.

“The parliamentary law of limited duration meant that there was no reason why the government should not have been in office for some time, and just before the parties had registered for an election, I had felt that real traction was coming for a second referendum “It would certainly have been helpful to get rid of that before the general election, since inevitably one issue ultimately drowned out all others in the election.”

Bercow’s period as a speaker coincided with a period in which many of the old conventions were thrown away from the house. “In the past, parliamentary life had been largely dependent on people who behaved like ladies and gentlemen – and were willing to respect the old conventions – but now the old Queensberry rules no longer apply.

“Sometimes we saw the government simply ignore the passing motions of the opposition, if it suited them. The cases of Gina Miller showed that both Mrs. May and Mr. Johnson were sometimes not only unwilling to abide by the law, but also its letter.

“Of course, from time to time I was also accused of ignoring the convention, but I always tried to do what was right in Parliament. The truth is that the formulation of many of the rules that we have is very vague. When, for example, , I selected Dominic Grieve’s amendment to a house movement company on behalf of the government, it had the effect of submitting a proposal within three days that would normally take three weeks.

“In that case, I was not on a continuous assignment, but interpreting the meaning of the word” immediately “in a way that had not been done before. The head of government, Julian Smith, got very angry about it and came into my office and hit the table and I told him that he behaved in a way that was rude and threatened the forest.

“Before the last election, I just didn’t see it as my role as a speaker to protect the government against the absence of a majority. Do I now think there is a reason for a written constitution? Yes, I think there is. I would certainly hope that if that were to happen, prorogation would be viewed, thought through and its use correctly and accurately defined. “

Bercow does not doubt where the blame for the Brexit happens: the political classes. “David Cameron should never have gambled everything into the EU referendum. He said he thought he would win because he always did. He had never been pro-European in the past and people found it hard to accept him as are I know many MPs who voted in favor of the referendum and now regret it bitterly.

“It is fashionable to then blame Mr Corbyn for not having resisted Brexit in the house. He has his mistakes, but the truth is that he has been placed in an impossible position – the different factions in his own party and the voters together I would have welcomed it if he had tried to make the case more for the EU, but I appreciate that it was not easy. “

Bercow says that the media certainly did not help things. “It was the height of irresponsibility for certain newspapers to mark people as traitors and enemies of people for daring to have a different opinion than theirs and that helped raise the decibel level to the extent that few people could hear themselves The way people used the internet was also a factor: I myself received death threats online and in the mail because I know others did and this was not conducive to helping a rational debate.

“There is also a problem about what happens to people when they are elected as members of parliament. Their work and social life usually revolves around other members of their parties. In that environment, it is too easy for them to feel themselves. They become as business citizens or part of a tribe. Sticking to their party lines can then become less important to them than doing what they know in their heart that is right. “

Bercow believes it required his membership of the hard-hearted Tory Monday Club in the early 1980s to bring him back into contact with who he really was. “I suppose it was this desire to conform – and to some extent the influence of my father who felt that the new Commonwealth immigration had been less successful than the Jewish immigration – that had involved me in this outfit.

“Then one day I heard a member of the club contemptuously about Jews and he said, when I said I was Jewish, of course he didn’t mean me. It was as if he regarded me as a tame or something and so was my light bulb moment “

In his book, Bercow praises the members of parliament who were willing to think for themselves in the house – Dominic Grieve prominent among them – and casts contempt on many of the party men and women. He speaks of Cameron’s “deep-rooted arrogance,” as a “robot prime minister with no shred of empathy,” the “sub-standard” leader of the Andrea Leadsom home, not to mention his one-time boss, the “oily” and cold “Lord Howard.

Still, quite disappointing from my point of view, he admits that he prefers Johnson. Bercow once defeated the prime minister in a game of tennis and remembers that he accepted his defeat with good grace. The same can be said of Bercow with regard to the Brexit.

When the extent of Johnson’s general election victory became clear, he had no problem accepting that the United Kingdom should leave the European Union. Yet he warns the most ardent ideologists who say that it will never return to be wary of recklessness.

“It is never very long and nobody can say for sure how this will work out,” he says. “It is quite possible that we will return within 15 years – maybe even 10 -. It is certainly a very undemocratic matter for members of our generation to try to bind the hands of future generations. Young people who can be entitled to vote during this period, can see things very differently. “

Bercow points out that phase one of the Brexit process – the conditions under which the UK departs – will be a matter for Johnson’s government, but phases two and three – to agree on what basis the country acts with the rest of the world and that puts into practice – is up to other actors, such as the US and, yes, the EU.

“It is not easy to find out what Mr. Johnson’s opinion is about no-deal, but although it is clearly not something that a sensible person would want, it cannot be excluded. My premonition is that we end up with a very minimalist deal, which relates to goods but not to services, which make life difficult because we are a service economy.

“No matter how we leave the EU, we will be financially disadvantaged. It would always be about the deliberate infliction of self-harm. If people feel the effects of it – and they feel it quickly – or it turns out that these supposedly easy deals cannot come in if a reasonable period is closed, then everything is possible, including another referendum. “

His book is an important historical document that tells very well how the country ended up in the mess it currently finds itself in. It is a chronicle of weak men and women, delusions and missed opportunities, but it ends in an optimistic tone, with Bercow saying he has no doubt that our parliament and our politics will face the challenges ahead. Bercow may not have been on the winning side, but he feels faithful to his beliefs and now has no sense of resentment. “I have always known that the vast majority of people who voted for Brexit and who continue to support it also want the best for our country. All we can do now – all of us – is to try to make the best of it and to learn from the experience. “

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) Government