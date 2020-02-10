The real story behind the 1917 Oscar-nominated war film

Advertisement

Warning: 1917 spoiler ahead.

War films have long been a popular genre for Hollywood that explores everything from civil war battles (fame, dancing with wolves) to World War II (Dunkirk, Saving Private Ryan). Of course, World War I was recorded in film history, but never like director Sam Mendes in 1917. The film, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards at this year’s Oscars, is shot as if it looked like a continuous recording. Although the magic of the film made this approach possible, many have wondered if the plot itself is based on reality. In the run-up to the Academy Awards, which won trophies in both the “Best Film” and “Best Director” categories in 1917, the real inspiration for the harrowing war episode was presented.

The film

1917 is followed by a day of fighting for the lance soldiers Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), who are commissioned by General Erinmore (Colin Firth) to undertake a dangerous mission. You must provide Colonel Mackenzie (Benedict Cumberbatch) with a handwritten note asking him to stop a planned attack on Germans who have retreated to the Hindenburg Line in northern France. Blake’s brother is part of the fleet that needs to be notified before it’s too late. To accomplish the fateful task, Blake and Schofield have to endure unbearable conditions, including escaping from the trenches and the no man’s land alive.

François Duhamel / Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

The man behind the film

Mendes, director of films such as American Beauty, Skyfall and Revolutionary Road, was inspired by his paternal grandfather, Alfred Mendes, for a film about the First World War. Alfred is a veteran and author of World War I, whose vivid storytelling marked Mendes’ childhood. He told Variety in March, “I had a story that was a fragment that my grandfather told me who fought in the First World War. It is the story of a messenger who has a message to convey. And that’s all I can say. It came to me as a child, this story or this fragment, and of course I enlarged and changed it considerably. But that’s the essence. “

Mendes informed Deadline that some of his grandfather’s “behavioral abnormalities” in the years after the war influenced his decision to investigate the mental effects of warfare in 1917. While neither Blake nor Schofield accurately recounts his grandfather’s experience, Mendes’s deadline said that the essence of a young soldier trying to deliver a message was reminiscent of Alfred’s stories. “He was very young and small and very quick,” said Mendes. “He was given the job of delivering news on the Western Front … the spirit of what he told me and the central idea of ​​a man who delivers the news would not do so.” leave me. It’s kind of got stuck in the past 50 years. ”

François Duhamel / Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

The real events

The events that Schofield and Blake went through are based on real events. The story takes place on April 6, the day the United States officially entered the war, although this landmark doesn’t affect the mission in the center of 1917.

During this time, the Germans started Operation Alberich near the Hindenburg line. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Mendes explained the historical context for the plot – and the background of the film:

“It is in the north of France in the spring of 1917, exactly at the point where the Germans had withdrawn onto the newly built and solidly fortified Hindenburg Line. One morning the British troops got up and found that the Germans had simply disappeared. There was a time of frightened uncertainty – had they surrendered, withdrawn or were they lurking? Our two men have to travel across this largely deserted and destroyed landscape. The Germans had destroyed everything of value – burning the cities, taking most civilians with them, cutting down the trees and leaving booby traps, snipers and a few other unexpected surprises. ”

François Duhamel / Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the film’s planned main attack may be based on the Battle of Poelcappelle, which took place in Belgium in 1917 during the third Battle of Ypres. The outcome explains that this fight was part of a campaign designed to provide “misleading information” to the enemy armed forces.

