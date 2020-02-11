Advertisement

The headmistress of a private school in Queensland said a five-year-old Cook Island student couldn’t have long hair, even if it was part of his culture.

The Queensland family was told that Cyrus Taniela had to follow school rules and cut their hair in the first week of preparation.

The family has been planning a traditional hairstyle ceremony for the boy’s seventh birthday for years.

In the Cook Islands culture, a boy’s first haircut is a transitional rite, although the ceremony is not fixed in age.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Australian Christian College Moreton wrote: “Adhering to the college’s policies, procedures and guidelines enables the college to be consistent across its many cultural groups.”

The school says that headmaster Gary Underwood has spent time in the Cook Islands and “is an enthusiastic supporter of the islanders and their customs.”

According to Underwood, all students must adhere to the school guidelines that all boys’ hair is neat and tidy and must not hang over their faces.

“Extreme styles, ponytails and buns” are not allowed, according to the statement.

The decision could open the school to a complaint to the Queensland Human Rights Commission.

A complaint has been endorsed by the President of the Cook Islands Council of Queensland, Archie Atiau.

Atiau says he is also concerned about the boy’s mental health.

“Not only now, but also the long-term impact when he grows up and realizes that he doesn’t have the opportunity [to have the ceremony],” said Atiau.

“The family should make the decision when to cut his hair.”

Cyrus’ mother Wendy said the family had been planning a traditional hairstyle ceremony on the boy’s seventh birthday for years.

She said it would be a huge effort to advance the ceremony, which will take place in Sydney and will involve more than 100 family members.

“[The director] said can’t you just push the ceremony forward?” Taniela told the Cook Islands News.

“But it’s a big price and we have other family responsibilities. We don’t drive all BMWs. “

Cyrus’ father Jason wanted to continue the hair clipping tradition because it meant so much to him, Taniela told the news agency.