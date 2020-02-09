The queen asked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return to the UK

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled in Canada in the past few weeks. After the bombing announcement last month that they will retire from royal life, the couple will likely want to take a break – and draw attention. They’ll be back in the UK with Baby Archie next month, but not for long. They are also returning for a very specific reason: Queen Elizabeth asked to return for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9, according to the Sunday Times.

This event will be part of the final round of royal engagements that Meghan and Harry will attend before making their final transition to non-royal life. You will attend the service as President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The Commonwealth Service is very different from the commitments Meghan and Harry made in their new lives. Last week they attended an event for JP Morgan in Miami where Harry talked to 425 bankers about how to face his grief after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in August 1997, when he was 12 years old ,

Meghan reportedly spoke at the event about how much she loves her husband. The Sunday Times notes that there is no confirmation that the couple was paid, but it has been reported that the speech brought them $ 1 million (£ 760,000).

Harry stayed in England last month to discuss negotiations over what Meghan and Harry’s life will be like. Negotiations on financial details are still ongoing, but the Sunday Times reports that the Queen is not impressed by Meghan and Harry’s decision to retire from her life as senior members of the royal family.

According to reports, she said to friends: “If they want that – if they want to go – we have to let them go.”

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is a New York-based freelance writer who writes on politics, queer issues, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and every woman the Queen has ever made a lady.