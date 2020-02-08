Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Don’t you want the Pussycat Dolls to finally get back together? Good news, fans – they just did it.

The burlesque dance pop group of the early 2000s finally released the music video for their latest comeback single “React” on Saturday, February 8th – their first song since their breakup in 2010.

“This video is for all fans – thank you for your patience and the many years you’ve spent with us. I hope you enjoyed the song and the video and I can’t wait to hear your opinion” , wrote PCD member Nicole Scherzinger on Twitter.

The # REACT video is now available !! This video is aimed at all fans – thank you for your patience and commitment over the years. I hope you like the song, video and I can’t wait to hear what you think !! @pussycatdolls https://t.co/7VYzo84ipU pic.twitter.com/zUTMfMEL6Y

– Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) February 7, 2020

In “React” the original members Nicole, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts and Carmit Bachar (not Melody Thornton) can be seen in real PCD fashion, a catchy electro dance beat against a fiery background.

The girls played “React” in November 2019 for a surprise number on the British show “X Factor: Celebrity”. (READ: Wait a minute: Nicole Scherzinger teases Pussycat Dolls goodbye)

According to a Variety report, the Pussycat Dolls announced an upcoming unfinished business tour that includes stations in the UK and Australia. Dates in the US are also scheduled to be announced. A new album is also in the works.

The Pussycat Dolls were created in 1995 as a burlesque group, founded by choreographer Robin Antin. In 2003 they achieved the status of a musical girl group known for their catchy, sexy pop singing and dancing performances. Her hit singles are “Don’t Cha”, “Stickwitu”, “Wait A Minute”, “Beep”, “When I Grow Up”, “I Don’t Need A Man” and “Hush Hush”. – Rappler.com