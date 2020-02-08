The Pussycat Dolls are back with the comeback single
Advertisement

PCD reunification. The Pussycat Dolls released the music video of their latest comeback single React. Screenshot from the video

MANILA, Philippines – Don’t you want the Pussycat Dolls to finally get back together? Good news, fans – they just did it.

The burlesque dance pop group of the early 2000s finally released the music video for their latest comeback single “React” on Saturday, February 8th – their first song since their breakup in 2010.

Advertisement

“This video is for all fans – thank you for your patience and the many years you’ve spent with us. I hope you enjoyed the song and the video and I can’t wait to hear your opinion” , wrote PCD member Nicole Scherzinger on Twitter.

The # REACT video is now available !! This video is aimed at all fans – thank you for your patience and commitment over the years. I hope you like the song, video and I can’t wait to hear what you think !! @pussycatdolls https://t.co/7VYzo84ipU pic.twitter.com/zUTMfMEL6Y

– Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) February 7, 2020

In “React” the original members Nicole, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts and Carmit Bachar (not Melody Thornton) can be seen in real PCD fashion, a catchy electro dance beat against a fiery background.

The girls played “React” in November 2019 for a surprise number on the British show “X Factor: Celebrity”. (READ: Wait a minute: Nicole Scherzinger teases Pussycat Dolls goodbye)

According to a Variety report, the Pussycat Dolls announced an upcoming unfinished business tour that includes stations in the UK and Australia. Dates in the US are also scheduled to be announced. A new album is also in the works.

The Pussycat Dolls were created in 1995 as a burlesque group, founded by choreographer Robin Antin. In 2003 they achieved the status of a musical girl group known for their catchy, sexy pop singing and dancing performances. Her hit singles are “Don’t Cha”, “Stickwitu”, “Wait A Minute”, “Beep”, “When I Grow Up”, “I Don’t Need A Man” and “Hush Hush”. – Rappler.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here