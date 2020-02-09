Advertisement

The Iranian office is so determined to fix this month’s general election that hardliners are likely to come to power and bring the final collapse of the Iranian nuclear deal closer, Western diplomats said.

Reform candidates have been systematically excluded from the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 21 after being reviewed by the Guardian Council, a 12-member body of lawyers and religious leaders indirectly appointed by senior leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

More than 90 of the 290 members of parliament were unable to apply for re-election. They often received short letters that represented a broad justification that ranged from financial irregularities to disloyalty to Islam.

Around 9,000 of the 16,000 people who applied for the election were disqualified. The legal process is justified on the grounds that Iran has no permanent political parties to filter candidates.

A council spokesman, Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei, cited “several reasons” that candidates were rejected, including alleged corruption, embezzlement, drug use, or trafficking.

However, the Iranian High Council for Reform Policy Decisions said last month that there were prejudices against its candidates. 90% of them were excluded.

If the Guardian Council did not give way, the reformists would have no candidates in 230 of the 290 seats and there would be no competitors in 160 constituencies, transforming the democratic process into an appointment process. There would be a form of competition in another 70 seats, but only between “Principalists”, so-called hardliners. The numbers are difficult to check independently.

Even President Hassan Rouhani’s chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, has complained that candidates’ views on issues such as the nuclear deal have led to disqualification. In some parts of the country, the reformists have decided not to keep a list.

Controversy has intensified in recent days after a disqualified MP, Mahmoud Sadeghi, claimed that middlemen offer suspended candidates the chance to run if they pay large bribes. Arrests were made after Sadeghi produced tapes to support his claim.

In all 10 parliamentary elections since 1980, the Guardian Council rejected 15-49% of the candidates who applied for the candidacy. So this year’s purge is probably the largest since the 1979 revolution. Images have appeared on social media showing that a horse is attacking the victor who mocks the one-horse nature of some competitions.

There is an appeal process, but some reformists, including those in Tehran, have chosen not to run and instead focus on rebuilding a civil activist base.

Diplomats see the purge as confirmation of their prediction that Donald Trump’s maximum pressure policy will not weaken the hardline regime, but will discourage reformists who advocate limited engagement with the West.

Sanam Vakil, deputy director for the Middle East program at Chatham House, said: “Although Parliament is largely focused on bread and butter issues and has no direct control over foreign policy, it can contribute to a persistent populist atmosphere that creates a climate foreign policy. For example, it may request the President to be removed from office and has done so in the past. “

She added: “The results will also determine the context for next year’s presidential election and for the successor to Khamenei.”

Ellie Geranmayeh, a senior political fellow of the European Council for Foreign Relations, said the regime is only harming itself. If the Iranian Guardian Council uses mass expropriation of the reformists to weaken the Rouhani government, this will only further undermine the legitimacy of the parliamentary system, since turnout in favor of the reformist camp is likely to be very low. “

She added: “A move from Parliament to a conservative and persistent majority will make political life difficult for the remaining proponents of the Iranian nuclear deal in government.” This could give the Rouhani government a headache, if not nightmares.

To combat criticism of the process on social media and in the press, the Iranian authorities have searched the homes of four journalists this week, according to the Journalists Protection Committee. Iranian chief of justice Ebrahim Raisi said: “Whatever his motives, whoever questions the electoral process, whether he knows it or not, is on the enemy side by weakening the process.”

However, Rouhani himself criticized the disqualification and said: “We cannot simply announce that 1,700 candidates have been accepted and ignore the question of how many political groups represent these people. That’s not what an election is about. “

In the 2016 elections, a block of reformists, centrists and moderate conservatives won 41% of parliamentary seats. Hardliners won 29% and independents 28%.

However, the reformists have found that Parliament’s limited powers in a multi-layered government have been a difficult platform to advance their social agenda.

Voter turnout is expected to be low this time, which the government wants to avoid. Farideh Farhi, an Iranian expert at the University of Hawaii, said: “Voter turnout is extremely important, especially in large cities. When people stand for election, reform candidates tend to win. In this election, the audit authority and the competent authorities probably expected a low turnout. ”

Vakil predicted that the reformist opposition could trigger a deep reflection on what reformism means in Iran.