The Puerto Rico police are looking for evidence of the murder of the Denver man

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Police in Puerto Rico announced Monday that they were looking for evidence to investigate the killing of a US tourist who was thrown out of an SUV and run over in the capital of the United States.

The incident occurred before dawn on February 1 in San Juan and affected a man identified as 39-year-old Andrew James Coyle from Denver. He was separated from life support on Sunday.

The police said they were trying to find the Nissan Pathfinder used in the murder, adding that they had no motive yet. Nobody was arrested.

Coyle is the second US tourist to be killed in Puerto Rico this month. On February 2, an American Airlines pilot was killed in a crossfire between a customer and bodyguards while standing in front of a strip club in San Juan.

