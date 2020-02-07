The PTAA TravelTour Expo 2020 takes place this weekend

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Collect your credit cards and count available vacation dates: The Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) is hosting its 27th PTAA TravelTour Expo from Friday, February 7th to Sunday, February 9th.

The exhibition, which will take place at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, includes over 400 exhibitors, including travel agencies, cruise companies, hotels and airlines, who offer deals on flights, accommodation, travel packages and even travel insurance.

The exhibitors include 2Go, AirAsia, JetStar Airways, Cebu Pacific Air, EVA Airways, China Eastern Airlines, the farm in San Benito, waterfront hotels and casinos as well as the tourism authorities and offices from Thailand, Taiwan, Canada, Guam, Tokyo, Sri Lanka and more.

Safety measures

The event also announced precautionary measures to ensure the safety of visitors during the nCoV outbreak in 2019.

A mandatory body temperature check is carried out at all access points to the exhibition center. In addition, hand disinfectants and alcohol dispensers will be installed throughout the exhibition center, a medical on-call team and an ambulance to support medical situations or emergencies, as well as a brochure with instructions on how to avoid spreading contamination.

The event will take place on February 7th and 8th from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on February 9th to 6:00 p.m.

Entry is free on February 7 for students and for Citi credit card holders throughout the show. The general approval is P70 and P50 for seniors. – Rappler.com