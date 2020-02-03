Advertisement

The Princess Of Asturias Awards, Leonor’s early 14th birthday present. The eldest daughter of Kings Felipe and Letizia will attend the award ceremony for the first time on October 18.

The 14th year of life is the most important age for all young people. It is full admission to puberty and another area that is developing into adults who could be sooner or later. As for the rest of the boys of her age, it is even a necessary step for Princess Leonor to change the number, and among the many items she may receive, there may be one that turns out to be particularly necessary in this case , The firstborn of Kings Felipe and Letizia will be attending the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony for the first time this year, which could take place at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo on October 18, just 13 days before her birthday.

Her presence at the Princess of Asturias Awards is probably the most anticipated. In the past, when her father was proclaimed king on June 19, 2014, she had speculated that the heiress would accompany the kings in one of many editions. This year, however, Leonor will make her debut as part of the awards they are bearing their title. It is probably one of the most necessary actions on the royal house calendar and will definitely open its doors to ensure its presence in this action in the coming years. In the near future, she would be leading the opportunity to recognize personalities from all over the world who stand out in the discipline of letters, scientific analysis, worldwide collaboration or communication and humanities.

Emotions and nerves are likely to overwhelm the princess at her premiere, although Leonor, the honorary president of the Princess of Asturias base, has already demonstrated at various events how relaxed and confident she is in official actions when her gestures catch her a big one Number of flashes and turns into the undisputed protagonist. This time, however, it will be special because it is made in the Principality, a country historically linked to the heir to the Crown, in Oviedo, a city that noticed that her mother was born, and one thing on the eve of her birthday offers him nice relevance. Leonor could have her father’s priceless authority. The princess will travel to Oviedo for the first time at the age Don Felipe was in 1981 when she made her first speech at these awards.

The “gift” of her presence in Oviedo would be the one-year gold brooch, in which her institutional presence has increased significantly, and would be the third fine deed as an heiress after traveling to Covadonga on September 8, 2018 and studying Article 1 of the structure , the day of her 13th birthday, which was her first idiom in public. Felipe VI was imposed on January 30, 2018 at the earliest. In a solemn ceremony the golden fleece against her firstborn.

But Leonor is not only developing better at the institutional level. In her most personal and well-known aspect, the pictures of the princess have become particularly common. We recently noticed that together with their sister, Infanta Sofia, and their father and mother, who originally came from the University of Santa María de los Rosales in Madrid, they came third in the ESO. Earlier than, together with her father and mother and sister in the conventional summer time Inn of Marivent and through their Mallorcan summer time, filled with house excursions, like no earlier than. In late August, she went to the hospital a few times to see her grandfather, Don Juan Carlos, who had undergone surgical treatment to perform three aortocoronary artery bypasses. Some outlets that served us to see their fashion and character, in addition to their naturalness and lightness when we take care of the media.

This ‘early gift’ from Princess Leonor didn’t end here. In fact, the following day, on September 19, she will tour the company of kings Felipe and Letizia and toddler Sofia Asiego in Cabrales, which this year is considered an example of Asturias, a small town with only 98 residents.

