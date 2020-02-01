The price of the Dual Screen Nubia Z20 is permanently reduced

Advertisement

The value of the Z20 dual-screen smartphone Nubia was launched in October last year. The gadget has eight GB of RAM and the value has dropped by $ 100.

China-based company Nubia, which later grew into an impartial company as part of ZTE, launched a fascinating smartphone last year. Nubia had managed to get the phone back to cover the phone completely to create a fully functional screen that had managed to do a fascinating job. The smartphone mannequin Nubia Z20, which the company launched, developed into a unique mannequin with two independent screens.

The Nubia Z20 was first introduced in China in August 2019 and then bought on the world markets in October 2019. Unfortunately, all screens of the Nubia Z20 that were only bought in our country are protected by the latest technology from Gorilla Glass 5 and these two screens can work independently for different processes.

Nubia Z20 specifications:

show: 1080 x 2340 pixels (6.42 inches) FHD + AMOLED important show, 720 x 1520 pixels (5.1 inches) AMOLED secondary show (rear)

processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

R.A.M.: 6 GB / eight GB

camp: 128 GB / 512 GB

Back of digital camera: 48 MP (f / 1.7) comprehensive angle sensor, 8 MP (f / 2.4) telephoto lens, 16 MP (f / 2.2) extremely extensive angle sensor

Digital camera input: Use of important digicam sensors

battery: 4,000 mAh, support 27W fast cost

connectivity: LTE, GSM, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11

Working system: Android 9.Zero Pie

Colours: Blue black

Dimensions: 158.6 x 75, three x 9 mm

Weight: 186 grams

The value of the Nubia Z20, launched late last year, has been set at $ 599. The company has completely lowered the official advertising value of the device and introduced that the new price ticket for the twin-value smartphone is $ 499. Unfortunately, it is not available in many countries at a lower price in our country.