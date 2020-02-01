The pregnant Ashley Graham dresses up as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween

Advertisement

It is not dangerous, it is simply drawn.

Ashley Graham was not stopped from getting pregnant and put on a really attractive Halloween costume. She dressed as Jessica Rabbit in a skin-tight purple latex costume from Vex that highlighted her child’s bump.

The 31-year-old supermodel completed her comic ensemble with a fiery wig, purple lips, purple latex opera gloves and a dash of matching purple eyeshadow. On Instagram, it posed alongside husband Justin Ervin, who had disguised himself as later wrestler Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

Advertisement

“Macho Man blew Jessica Rabbit away for Halloween,” Graham labeled her collection of snapshots.

The well-known pals of the Catwalkers couldn’t get enough of waking up. Bebe Rexha commented: “You could be so attractive” and Yvonne Orji, the “insecure”, shouted: “Really PERFECT!”

This is not Graham’s first experiment with a latex maternity look. Also in September, she wore another purple costume from Vex for the Daily Entrance Row Style Media Awards.

How did she manage to fit in her affectionate, curvy Halloween look? “BABY POWDER,” she informed a fan.

Ashley Graham in Vex at the Daily Entrance Row Style Media AwardsGetty Photographs for Every day Entrance Ro