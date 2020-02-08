Advertisement

If you have siblings, chances are that your relationship with them is the longest you have ever had with anyone. It is a tie that precedes what you have with your partner and can last long after your parents and friends leave.

Why is there so little attention paid to the bond between brother and sister? The majority of sibling self-help books are aimed at parents whose children are in rivalry. Very little is written about how to maintain a healthy relationship for adult siblings. Michelle Qureshi, a London-based therapist, tells me that the number of people looking for advice for siblings has increased. “People no longer stay in the same area or live near their extended families,” she says. “Busy schedules mean that we don’t see each other as often as we used to. Sibling relationships can be intense and we have high expectations of them. If they break, they can be difficult to resolve.”

Saima’s parents in the late 70’s

I have some experience in this area. I am the oldest of six, over a decade and a few more. My siblings have contributed to the structure of my life, brought me joy and annoyance, and the kind of worry that can only come from unconditional love. These are some of the things I learned about the most important phases of the sibling after sharing my life with my brothers and sisters for 40 years.

The early years: a forged bond bad costumes

My memories of early childhood are laughing, fighting and chasing with my younger brother and sister Zafar and Fozia. Now my own boys are the same: a whirlwind of energy, they wake up at 6 a.m., usually violently and loudly. The two older ones are equally best friends and Nemeses. The baby occasionally crawls into the ring to get an accidentally flying foot and a cuddle.

Sibship is a CBeebies version of Mission Impossible at this age: the world is full of intrigue and excitement; This is the age of hatching and whispering plans. Their relationships are linear. Your place in the hierarchy is clear and depends on age, whether you like it or not.

Dr. Sheila Redfern, an advisory clinical psychologist for children and adolescents at the Anna Freud National Center for Children and Families in London, says that these early relationships make a huge contribution to our self-esteem. “Children who are placed together in nursing homes are better off even under difficult circumstances. It is easier for you to recover from trauma if you have exchanged experiences. Even if they don’t get along, the effect is no less positive. “

Saima (fourth from left) in her parents’ home in 1989

For me, my siblings were allies with whom I could conquer the world (AKA our parents). I am still haunted by memories of my elementary school’s annual May Day parade when my mother, ignoring my protests, sent me to school as The Asian Girl. It got worse when my brother, Zafar, came to school and joined me as The Asian Boy. There we were in our Shalwar Kameez, surrounded by superheroes, animals and Roald Dahl characters. But then came our younger sister, Fozia, and things changed: she was stubborn and this time mom and dad were outnumbered. Our demands finally became loud – we wanted real costumes, not cultural clothing. They worked feverishly through the night to provide us with outfits that I now think are awesome, but which shocked me at the time. I carried a vegetable sack with a plastic vegetable sash and was “Miss Vegetable Of The Year”. My brother was “Sandwich Board Man” and poor Fozia, the instigator of the revolution, was a “Modern Humpty Dumpty”, her costume was a cardboard box. The bonds that were forged that day will last a lifetime.

The teenage years: constant babysitting, eternal embarrassment

Three more MIR babies were born before my 13th birthday – to the surprise of my parents, who were below 1% of the population who became pregnant, regardless of the type of contraception they use. As a result, my teenage years – a time when I wanted to hang out with cool older kids and do the things they did in American films – instead consisted of babysitting, snotty noses, sandwiching, and visiting A&E. My siblings were embarrassed ,

My sister Fozia is three years younger than me and we kept on raising ourselves – me with my books and oversized glasses, she with her need to annoy me in every possible way. I pretty much hated her at the time; I definitely didn’t understand her.

From left: Khola, Khizer and Javaria with their father in 1990

Recently, however, we looked at a photo of my sons. “Aww, look at him with the look of death,” she said. “He wants to be just like his brother. I used to be like that. I wanted to be you I’m sorry. “

I was surprised. It took us until middle age to find common ground. But then I realized that it had been there all the time, in the evenings when my parents went out, and Dad donated us £ 20 and said it was for emergencies. We knew that this was a code for “pizza” and that we would bring all the duvets into the living room to see The Goonies, Indiana Jones or Mr India. The warmth of that time is still with us all.

Young adulthood: from bad marriages too mutual cheerleading

There comes a point in your 20s when life is filled with the kind of busyness that takes you away from the family. New relationships, careers, exciting friends, travel: it almost feels like a rejection of the people you grew up with – and maybe it is as it is meant to be.

If you no longer live under one roof, you have to make an effort to stay connected. Partners join the group and the family dynamics inevitably change. If your siblings cannot get along with your partner, the distance increases.

Fozia’s ex-husband created a space between us. In the 10 years she was married, I rarely called and visited her twice. My own early 20s tried to cope with a bad marriage. I retired and moved away from my brothers and sisters. But when this marriage ended and I returned home, the old alliances were still there; we didn’t need a preamble or context. My siblings had grown up too. Suddenly the age difference that had seemed so big in my childhood had narrowed and I wanted to spend time with them.

Now that we’ve grown up, we’ve become a kind of cheerleader. For the younger ones there is someone who has already traveled the world and can inform them about it. For the elderly, it is clear to us that everything is no longer on our shoulders.

parenthood: The point at which loyalties shift subtly

“Do not say that!” I call my mother on video and talk about my son’s handwriting. My brother Khizer sits on my mother’s sofa and defends my five-year-old’s bad handwriting. My sister Khola joins him. I’m in trouble. I forgot that we are pack animals, and while the pack takes care of itself, the hierarchy shifts with the introduction of new blood. I was downgraded in the sibling hierarchy: my siblings’ loyalty now lies with my children. And of course I agree. My descendants are looked after by the people I trust most in the world.

Saima holds her sister Javaria with brother Zafar and sister Fozia in 1984

The exhausted haze of parenthood revealed more reasons to love my siblings. Your company is the only place I can put my hypervigilance down. They held my breath with me when my children came to school, got sick or expressed their fears; my siblings are happy about their success. Halftime with my sister Javaria means finding a kitchen with all my favorite kid’s favorite foods.

My boys and I spent a summer in Yorkshire between my parents’ and my sibling’s house, and the strength of the relatives has never been felt more clearly. My children ran amok, destroyed things and fell asleep in the light of the family amidst decades of conversation. From the moment they were born, it is as if they have felt that my siblings were their strongest allies.

Middle age: when the parents get sick and a new support system comes into force

“Well, mom always said we were angry when she got cancer, and now we’re here,” I said. Everyone laughed – only siblings could. And when she lost her hair thanks to chemotherapy, my little brother Khizer and sister Khola took pictures in their wigs and exchanged the pictures.

At no point is the sibling support system more important than when a parent falls ill. My mother was in the hospital with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. We all came together and came from different parts of the country. “You know it will be all right when your big sister arrives,” said my youngest sister Khola when I got off the train at Leeds station.

I was only there for a few weeks. Khola did all the heavy lifting: taking mother to her appointments, taking care of her and preparing her meals. But we all knew we had to pull ourselves together. Only we knew mom’s idiosyncrasies, her need for Egyptian cotton sheets, a clean house and cappuccinos, which she always pronounced as “Car Pacino”.

Mother has been cancer free for almost seven years, but at that moment the roles of parents and children have been reversed – a reversal that increases as we siblings advance into middle age. I remember that as a child my father ran up and down the stairs of our family house. Now when I see him taking every step of the way, I know how much he feels about losing his youth. Me too.

To become old: When siblings keep you young

“He sends me WhatsApp messages telling me that he loves me,” says my father’s sister.

My aunt is visiting and hasn’t seen my father in a while, but it’s like her conversation was a recording on the break and someone just pressed the play button. My father was a joker in his youth and time has subjected him. But seeing him with his sister is like watching time go back: you’re young again.

Saima (back row, with her son) at the wedding of her cousin in 2015, with her parents (end of the first row), sister Javaria (back row, third from the left), the brothers Zafar and Khizer (back row, 8. and 10th from left) and sisters Fozia and Khola (far right)

My mother and her siblings, who are scattered around the world, have a WhatsApp group in which they exchange news about their children and grandchildren. Your phone is no longer charged regularly thanks to the continuous messaging. Fortunately, three of her sisters live nearby. “Age can be lonely,” says my mother, “and then you realize how much you need yourself. Emotional support, financial help – we offer it without being asked. I can call my sisters at any time and talk about anything. Whatever me tell them stay in the family. ”Nothing, she says, can be compared to the feeling of being understood without explanation.

One day I hope to be old myself. And at that time, I will still have five houses where meals taste like my mother’s kitchen, where the generosity of mind matches that of my father, and where the stories told around the kitchen table reflect the values ​​in focus I grew up with. It turns out that siblings are the best thing my parents did for me.

How to keep your sibling ties strong

Let go of the luggage Get to know your sibling as the adult it is, not the child it was. Let go of your resentment first – your sanity will thank you.

Handle conflicts in a friendly manner Language and sound are important. It is easy to become disrespectful or to blame during a dispute. don’t be carefree

Celebrate each other’s success, but accept your own envy Sometimes you get jealous. Don’t be judgmental and supportive; Whatever happens, you are on the other side.

Maintain a friendship: spend a good time together without feeling the stress of the family Take a course or walk together, away from children and spouses. This gives you something to talk about outside of family politics.

Familiar friends outside the family who understand your family This helps keep an eye on things and relieves sibling relationships.

To take responsibility There is something about the family that makes it more difficult to apologize to a sibling than to anyone else. However, it is important to apologize to dissolve the past and move forward.

Communicate in real life WhatsApp groups, SMS and social media make it easy to feel connected without speaking. But they are faulty means of communication. It is important to have the right conversations.

• Advice from Michelle Qureshi, a London-based psychotherapist.

