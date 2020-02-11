The portfolio for Valentine's Day

Advertisement

Have you already reserved your dinner for Valentine’s Day? If not, you should consider the binder. The Bindery is offering a fantastic 4-course Valentine’s Day menu for $ 95 per person on the 14th.

For those who want to stay at home and cook, Linda Hampsten Fox, chef and owner of The Bindery, has everything ready. She recently published a new cookbook with some amazing recipes that make everyone stay and eat at home.

She came to our studio and showed us how to make a bright red beetroot root risotto just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Beet Risotto:

4-6 cups of vegetable broth

2 tablespoons of olive oil

8 tablespoons of unsalted butter, divided

1 small sweet onion, finely chopped

2 cups of arborio rice

1 pound of raw beets, diced in 1/4 inch cubes

2 tablespoons of raspberry vinegar

1/2 cup of dry red wine

1-1 1/2 cups of grated parmesan

3 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Sea salt and freshly torn black pepper

directions:

Bring the vegetable stock to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat, cover and let simmer.

– Heat the olive oil over medium heat with a second large saucepan. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter in the warm oil, then add the onion and sauté for about 3 minutes until soft. Add the rice and toast until translucent, another 4 minutes. Add the beets and continue cooking on medium heat for about 5 minutes until the beets soften. Pour in the vinegar while stirring until it has absorbed. Add wine and stir.

– Once the wine has been absorbed by the rice, add enough hot vegetable stock to cover all of the ingredients. From this point on, a perfect risotto lasts exactly 18 minutes. Set a timer and keep stirring frequently. Add covered broth when each addition is absorbed. When the rice is close to al dente, remove it from the heat. Stir in the remaining butter and leave covered for 2-3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

– Finally, add 1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese with the last addition of butter, or sprinkle individual portions with a ¼ cup of cheese before serving.

