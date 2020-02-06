Advertisement

The protracted car scrapping policy is in its final round and will soon be completed, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Roads and Motorways, said Thursday.

Gadkari spoke at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida.

The proposed policy, which has been in force for more than six months, is seen by the government as an attempt to boost automotive demand, which has been hit by weak consumer demand as the overall economy slows. Old, dirty vehicles are also expected to be removed from the streets.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that several inter-ministerial consultations related to the scrapping policy have already taken place and are nearing completion.

“I’ve cleared it from my end,” said Gadkari.

The scrapping policy must then receive the approval of the Union cabinet.

In August the finance minister announced several steps for the automotive sector, including a scrapping policy for automobiles aimed at increasing production and capacity utilization.

Politicians should help the automotive industry by reducing the need to import fewer raw materials such as copper and aluminum that can be extracted from scrap, the minister said.

Regardless, the Ministry of Road Traffic published a draft directive in October to set up vehicle scrapping centers in the country to protect the environment and promote a legally secured dismantling and scrapping industry. “The final guidelines are being reviewed by the Department of Justice,” a senior government official told Mint.

The minister further said that the government was trying to promote clean alternative fuels such as ethanol, methanol and biodiesel as one of its ways to reduce pollution

He said a cabinet notice was issued to introduce a 15% blend of methanol in gasoline and diesel. If implemented, fuel import costs will be reduced and vehicle pollution will be reduced.

