The widow of a former gallery director has recently been investigated as the police attempt to clarify the mysterious circumstances surrounding the theft and recent rediscovery of a Gustav Klimt painting.

The Piacenza public prosecutor questions Rossella Tiadina, the widow of Stefano Fugazza, who ran the Ricci Oddi Gallery of Modern Art, when Klimt’s portrait of a lady disappeared from her in February 1997. Tiadina, whose home has been ransacked, is under the direction of investigating handling stolen goods.

The painting was found in December by two gardeners hidden in a wall by Ricci Oddi when they cleared ivy. Experts confirmed its authenticity in January.

The recent turn in the investigation resulted from an entry by Fugazza, who died in his diary in 2009 and admitted that he was considering organizing a false theft of the painting to raise public awareness of an upcoming Klimt exhibition.

“I was wondering what could be done to make the exhibition well known and achieve unprecedented public success,” he wrote. “And the idea that came to me was to organize a theft of the Klimt from inside just before the show (exactly, my god, what happened) so that the work can be rediscovered after the show starts.”

The excerpt was first published in 2016 by an article by Ermanno Mariani, a journalist for the local Piacenza newspaper Libertà, and two years later in his book on the case.

“The case is such a mystery,” he told the Guardian. “I don’t think the widow has anything to do with it, but it could be that Fugazza, if involved, was involved in the same house as a stolen item.”

An investigation into two men who have confessed to stealing the painting and returning is ongoing. The men, who are believed to be part of a gang involved in dozens of thefts in Piacenza, declared themselves the culprits in a letter to Mariani in 2016.

It is believed that the motive for the latest confession is aimed at obtaining milder prison terms for another theft. The confessions were made more than 20 years after the theft of the Klimt painting, which meant that they would avoid jailing for the theft because the statute of limitations for the crime had expired.

The portrait of a lady worth 60 million euros was painted by the Austrian Art Nouveau master between 1916 and 1917. The painting was lost during the preparations for an exhibition in Piacenza to be shown after it was revealed that it was the only “double” Klimt known to the art world. The discovery was made by an art student who discovered that it was painted over another piece of Klimt that was previously considered lost: the portrait of a young woman who had not been seen since 1912.