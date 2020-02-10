The players with the best results in the Slam Dunk Contest

Advertisement

Although the NBA All Star game is often a pretty exciting competition with the best basketball players in the world, the most anticipated and discussed part of the All Star weekend itself is usually the Saturday night slam dunk competition, in which the high-flyers the focus of the league are staging and performing for us. Granted, in the past there were people who could forget when in 2005 Chris “Birdman” Andersen dominated headlines with one of the worst performances the competition has ever seen – but it usually delivers. And when they deliver, fans are faced with some of the craziest dunks of all time, judged by the judges with perfect scores.

Nate RobinsonThe four-title Dunk contest winner only had a perfect score. This says something about the quality of the competitions he won. But we digress. Here are the players with the best results at the event.

1. ZACH LAVINE, SEVEN

Power, explosiveness and creativity, Zach LaVine He took home two Slam Dunk Contest championships, one in 2015 and 2016, in which he received a ridiculous seven perfect scores from the judges. This free-throw line windmill doesn’t get enough recognition as one of the best slams ever. LaVine was also remembered for participating in the 2016 competition, which many consider to be one of the most exciting competitions that shooters have ever faced Aaron Gordonand the duo put on an unforgettable show.

2. MICHAEL JORDAN SIX

The original dunk of the free throw line, part of Michael Jordans An incredible legacy is the fact that he won two consecutive slam dunk competitions in 1987 and 1988 and that he has demonstrated excellent levels in these competitions. Jordan is the second-best ever with six goals, and although he participated in these dunk competitions over 30 years ago, his influence is still felt today.

3. JASON RICHARDSON, FIVE

One of the greatest dunk contest performers of this century, Jason Richardson lit up the basketball world with his appearance in the competitions of 2002 and 2003 and showed insanely explosive with his placements. Richardson really mastered every single method of throwing a windmill away, many of which came after he put the ball between his legs.

3. Dominique Wilkins, FIVE

One of the ancestors of the malicious slam, Dominique Wilkins thrilled the audience with its mixture of size, explosion and power and threw down dunks that made the arenas echo and vibrate. Wilkins won two slam dunk competitions, one in 1985 and one in 1990, and earned five perfectly rated slams in the two competitions.

5. DWIGHT HOWARD, FOUR

Moreover Dwight Howards His freaky athleticism is obvious to a man of his size, and his flair for the excellent has helped him stand out in this situation, especially when he put on the Superman cape and kicked the memorable lob off the free-throw line.

6. VINCE CARTER, THREE

It’s over. Let’s go home. Probably the biggest call in slam dunk competition history made by Kenny Smithfollowed an equally unforgettable performance in the competition from Vince Carter in 2000 he scored three dunks that received perfect ratings. Carter would likely be ranked higher on this list if he had participated in the Dunk competition more than once, but at the same time, his spectacular appearance is quite legendary.

6. Aaron Gordon, THREE

If it hadn’t been for LaVine Aaron Gordon would have been the winner of the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest. As it is, there is a good deal of the public who believe Gordon was the rightful winner that night when he threw off some of the craziest dunks the competition has ever seen, including a windmill under his feet after he did mascot had taken the ball away from the magic. Incredible. Maybe this weekend Gordon can finally take home first place in the competition. What he says will be his last attempt.

6. JOSH SMITH, THREE

An underestimated high flyer in its heyday, Josh SmithThe explosive left-hander won the 2005 Slam Dunk Contest with the most memorable slam when he caught the ball from a seated teammate who was halfway between the free-throw line and the basket and not only immersed it, but windmilled it. Madness.

6. TERENCE STANSBURY, THREE

A top class Dunker in the 80s, By Terence Stansbury The NBA career only lasted three seasons and he’s the only player on our list who hasn’t won a slam dunk competition, despite having the misfortune of competing against Jordan and Wilkins, which made it difficult to face this field. Still, Stansbury knocked over some incredible dunks at the time of the competition, and often looked like he’d be blown away if he got off his feet.

6. SPUD WEBB, THREE

An old school fan favorite thanks to his otherworldly jumping skills in a 5-foot-7 package. Spud Webb enthusiastic fans and jurors alike when he threw some of the most unlikely dunks in the history of the competition in 1986. The 360-Dunk in particular makes no sense according to the laws of physics.

