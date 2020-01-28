The plane slides off the runway onto the road in Iran

Advertisement

A 150-passenger airliner has slid off an airstrip into a street next to an airport in the Iranian city of Mahshahr.

No major injuries were reported after the aircraft apparently lost its landing gear during a hard landing.

Advertisement

The province’s airport director, Mohammad Reza Rezanian, said all passengers were safely removed from the plane.

A tragedy could hardly be avoided because images from the scene showed that the plane had come to a halt near a populated area.

The incident occurs because Iran is still dealing with the aftermath of the accidental crash of a Ukrainian commercial aircraft over Tehran.

The plane was shot down by the Revolutionary Guard earlier this month as tensions with the United States increased and all 176 people on board were killed.

Iranian state television reported that the plane involved in the incident arrived harder than usual and lost its landing gear when it hit the tarmac.

There was no landing gear on the aircraft after the accident, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it could be extended or somehow collapsed when the jet hit the runway at around 9:30 a.m. local time.

Officials said the accident was under investigation.

The flight of the Tehran-based airline started in the Iranian capital.

Iranian reports only identified the plane as McDonnell Douglas, without being more specific.

Related topics: Our government doesn’t want to help refugee children: we have to force them

Advertisement