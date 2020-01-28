The pig industry is fighting to prevent vegetable products from being called 'meat'

Advertisement

EVANSVILLE, Ind., January 28 (UPI) – The unveiling of the newest product from Impossible Foods – “Impossible Pork” – has put American pork producers in a long-standing battle that has been waged by the beef industry to stop vegetable companies that feed their food type of meat.

“It’s not pork,” said Dan Kovich, assistant director of science and technology for the National Pork Producers Council. “The ironic thing is that that’s impossible. You can’t get pork from plants unless you feed them to a pig.”

At the beginning of 2016, companies such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat launched a series of meat alternatives made from plants. Their early products were beef burger substitutes. The companies later started marketing vegetable-made sausage and Impossible Pork was unveiled earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The companies claim that their products are virtually indistinguishable from real meat – and many mention the name of the meat that they imitate on the product label.

“They try to approach beef as closely as possible without being real beef,” said Danielle Beck, executive director of government affairs at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “But their entire marketing strategy is to dispense beef. They act in the good name of beef, but at the same time dispense beef.”

Organizations such as the National Pork Producers Council, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Livestock Marketing Association encourage the federal government to force these companies to rename their products.

Under current legislation, only the Food and Drug Administration has the ability to prevent plant-based activities from using traditional meat terms to define their products.

When asked about the FDA’s position on vegetable meat, a spokesperson said the agency is reviewing its position on “identification standards” for dairy products, and that “until we finish reviewing, we have no additional comments on the labeling of vegetable food product.” “

The spokesperson added in an email: “The FDA considers it important to review existing identity standards in light of marketing trends and the latest food sciences.”

Meanwhile, while the FDA is waiting, at least 13 states have passed laws prohibiting companies from calling plant products with terms used to define traditional meat. And lawmakers in at least 27 states have submitted similar bills.

At the national level, US representative Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Introduced the Real MEAT Act in October, which defines “beef” as coming from a cow and from companies that imitate beef must include the word “imitation” on the label, among other provisions.

The goal is to eliminate consumer confusion and misleading marketing, Marshall said.

“For years, alternative protein products have confused many consumers with misleading packaging and creative product names,” Marshall said in a statement. “With this bill, consumers can be sure that the meat products they buy are indeed meat.”

The bill was referred to the Committee on Agriculture, which then referred it to the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture, where it remains. The bill has 18 co-sponsors.

The American senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Introduced a similar law in the senate in December. No action has been taken on that account.

“What is ironic about (these accounts) is that we bend over to make it clear that we are vegetable,” said Rachel Konrad, a spokeswoman for Impossible Foods. “We have a huge logo on our products that says:” Made from plants. ” We do not want any confusion and we know that the reason why our growth is rising is because there is no confusion. “

She added that her company is monitoring the new accounts and will follow all applicable national and federal laws.

“Impossible Foods has always anticipated this type of attack,” she said.

The company Impossible partially anticipated the attack, because it does not target vegetarians – it tries to chase meat eaters.

“Ninety-five percent of customers (Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods) are omnivores who also eat meat,” said Zak Weston, a food service analyst at the Good Food Institute, a pro-plant-based non-profit organization in Washington, DC. otherwise to the market. “

The meat industry attack has some vegetable supporters involved.

Although fast growing, the vegetable protein industry is still in its infancy, said Ocean Robbins, CEO of Food Revolution Network, a pro-vegetable food group that supports “healthy, ethical and sustainable food for everyone.”

“In the long run, if these conditions are banned, companies will come up with a different way,” Robbins said. “But it will have an impact. The meat industry is putting a lot of money into this, because they are aware that the conditions are affecting. And they are afraid that regular people are trying.”

