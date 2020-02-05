The photographer Jonathan Mannion remembers Aaliyah

Advertisement

Jonathan Mannion was the last photographer to photograph Aaliyah when she was killed in a plane crash in 2001.

And although it was practically twenty years in the past, he told Webpage Six that he still vividly remembers his time with her.

“I had to take 10 photos in 4 hours. She said let’s sing a second and she or he would throw out a few tunes, so it was like listening to an angel’s voice, ”he instructed Webpage Six Tuesday to start“ Moët & Chandon: Nectar of the Tradition ”. “

Mannion, who captured the R&B star for their self-titled third album, added: “It was a relentless pace. It was charming, elegant, and full of zest. There is star energy, after that there is something else. I assume that it is the definition of grace and magnificence. “

Lil ’Kim, Wale and Tristan“ Mack ”Wilds were also in the Garment District.