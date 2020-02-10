Advertisement

Government lawyers in the Philippines have sought to free the country’s largest media group from their right to vote. According to activists, this is yet another attack on freedom of the press under the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte has repeatedly pledged to shut down ABS-CBN and has expressed anger at the coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign.

A petition filed with the country’s Supreme Court alleges that ABS-CBN violated the constitutional restriction on foreign ownership of mass media by allowing foreign investors to join the company.

“We want to end the practices that ABS-CBN finds extremely abusive,” said Attorney General Jose Calida in a statement. “A franchise is a special privilege granted by the state. It should only be reserved for companies that remain true to our constitution and laws.”

The network’s franchise expires on March 30. At the beginning of his term in office, Duterte had accused him of not broadcasting his campaign advertising and of not having reimbursed the payments.

The president has repeatedly promised in public speeches to block any new license, and a legislative proposal that would grant ABS-CBN a 25-year operating license has gained prominence in Congress since mid-2016.

Duterte ridiculed the network in a speech in December and urged its owners to sell it. “ABS-CBN, your contract is about to expire. If I were you, you’d better sell it, “he said.” I’ll make you remember this episode of our time forever. “

The government has similarly made the same foreign ownership allegation against the news website Rappler, whose license was revoked in a contested decision in 2018. The website, along with its editor Maria Ressa, has faced a number of legal disputes related to its critical reporting.

“It is clear evidence that this government will do everything in its power to shutdown ABS-CBN,” Nonoy Espina, chairman of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, told AFP.

Espina said that if the government succeeded in the petition, it would open doors for similar cases against the media in the future. “If you turn ABS-CBN off, a big voice will be lost and it will be easier for you to turn off the other voices that you disagree with.”