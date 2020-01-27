The petition calls on the NBA to change its logo in honor of Kobe Bryant

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, hundreds of thousands of people signed an online petition calling on the NBA to change its logo to honor its legacy.

Bryant died on Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Advertisement

The group participated in a basketball tournament for Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

“With the untimely and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition in order to immortalize him forever as the new NBA logo,” wrote creator Nick M on the Change.org petition.

He added that he hoped “… our dream comes true and we can see Kobe Bryant engraved in the NBA logo.”

The petition had collected nearly 1.3 million signatures and counted on Monday.

CNN reports that the current NBA logo – which represents the silhouette of Jerry West of the Los Angeles Lakers – has been used since 1971.

After Bryant’s death, the NBA released a statement saying it was “devastated by the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter”.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe has shown us what is possible when remarkable talent is combined with absolute devotion to victory. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with legendary achievements… But he will be remembered for inspiring people around the world to take a basketball and compete to the best of their ability. abilities, “NBA commissioner said Adam Silver.

Bryant spent two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning 5 NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals, and being named MVP of the NBA Finals twice in his career.

He retired from the NBA in 2016.

Alert me

.

Advertisement