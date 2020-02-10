The party of German leader Merkel in the crisis as successor resigns

Advertisement

Published: February 10, 2020, 7:25:43 pm

The outgoing chair of the CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, and Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet on February 10, 2020 at the party headquarters in Berlin for a board meeting. (Reuters)

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s designated successor unexpectedly threw in the towel on Monday and plunged her conservative party into a deeper crisis when, after losing votes on the far right, she was unable to agree on her future political direction.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told leading members of the Christian Democratic Union that she would not seek chancellorship in next year’s elections, and explained Merkel’s plans to rein in her after more than 15 years in power.

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin that Germany’s long-standing leader agreed to their decision not to run for the fifth time in 2021, despite recent developments.

The Kramp-Karrenbauer announcement reflects the growing division between the Christian Democrats that was uncovered last week in the election of a governor in Thuringia.

There, the regional party lawmakers voted with the right-wing extremist alternative for the German party to oust the incumbent without taking into account the advice of the Berlin leadership.

The step broke what is generally considered a taboo for cooperation with extremist parties in post-war German politics.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is still the German Defense Minister.

It was unclear how the latest developments would affect Merkel’s previous succession plans.

A shift to the right in Merkel’s center-right party could trigger a break with Merkel’s junior coalition partners in the German federal government, the center-left Social Democrats, and increase the chances that the country will hold the next parliamentary elections prematurely.

Health ministers Jens Spahn and Friedrich Merz, among others, are currently named as future party leaders, who were crowned by Kramp-Karrenbauer in December 2018.

Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, is also mentioned as a possible candidate.

While Spahn and Laschet are considered centrists in the Merkel tradition, Merz tried to address the party’s conservative wing, which flirted with the far-right alternative for Germany.

The lawyer and former party veteran Merz had to pause at Merkel in 2005 before becoming chancellor.

The right-wing extremist party for Germany welcomed the resignation of Kramp-Karrenbauer as well as the resignation of the former German secret service chief Hans-Georg Maassen, who has stood to the right of Merkel’s party since taking office in 2018.

German Economics Minister and close ally of Merkel, Peter Altmaier, said the Christian Democrats were in an “unusually serious situation”.

According to current surveys, Merkel’s conservative bloc holds around 28 percent nationally, followed by the left-wing Greens at around 22 percent.

Nevertheless, the Social Democrats are struggling with only around 14 percent support, which roughly corresponds to the far-right alternative for Germany.

