The partial ban on e-cigarettes comes into force today. The following happens next

Today: An e-cigarette directive that has come into force will result in a number of flavored vaping products being withdrawn from the US market.

Trump administration officials announced in September that they were developing such a policy – known as the “flavor ban”. This is partly due to the fact that, as originally announced, the policy would allegedly strip all flavors except tobacco from the U.S. market. At the time, officials said the policy would be completed in a few weeks.

In the months that followed, many legislators and health associations criticized the government for failing to complete the policy and reportedly backtracked on its original promise.

The final directive, which was announced on January 2, now includes a number of exceptions that, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration, are the result of new data on which products are commonly used in children. Critics, however, called it a “hollowed out” policy that “diluted the ban on taste”.

“The final policy is filled with gaps that allow thousands of flavored e-cigarette products to remain available,” said Matthew L. Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Children, in a statement on Wednesday.

Politics, he added, “will not stop the youth e-cigarette epidemic that is addicting a generation of our children.”

What is the policy?

It is not a law nor is it binding. The fact that e-cigarettes are illegal on the market does not change the fact that they have been approved by the FDA before being placed on the market.

And according to Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, founder and managing director of the Stanford Tobacco Prevention Toolkit, this is not a ban.

“It’s an enforcement of what they already had on the books,” she said.

According to the FDA, the new guideline “represents the current thinking of the Food and Drug Administration” and “describes how we want to prioritize our enforcement resources”.

The agency can and has supported manufacturers and retailers of e-cigarettes for a number of reasons, including advertising and sales to minors. These measures included warnings, fines, seizures and injunctions.

However, the FDA does not have unlimited resources to prosecute law enforcement companies.

“The FDA will make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis,” the directive says. “It recognizes that it is virtually unable to take enforcement action against every tobacco product illegally placed on the market and that it must take the necessary measures.” best use of the agency’s resources. “

What is inside? What’s happening?

According to the directive, the FDA intends to prioritize the use of cartridge-based vaping products in flavors other than tobacco and Menthol.

A cartridge or cartridge is described as “any small, closed unit (sealed or unsealed) designed to fit into a vape or to function as part of a vape”.

The policy does not include disposable vapes, those with an open tank system and the corresponding e-liquids, which are available in different flavors.

The FDA says it’s a great way to find products that are commonly used in children, while adult smokers who may be vaping instead keep the door open.

The agency notes that many cartridge-based vapes “are easy to hide, can be used discreetly, are high in nicotine, and can be manufactured on a large scale” among youth.

Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, said in an emailed statement that the policy also focuses on any vaping product that is under-age marketing or that manufacturers have failed to take “reasonable measures” to prevent minors from getting their products.

In September, the FDA announced that 27.5% of students consumed e-cigarettes in 2019 after 20.8% in 2018 and 11.7% in 2017. Researchers estimate that more than 5 are currently using e-cigarettes Millions of middle school and college students use e-cigarettes and 970,000 use them every day.

“Let us be clear,” said Zeller, “if we see a product that is aimed at children, we will take action.”

What happens next?

If everything goes according to plan, flavored cartridges in the US, with the exception of tobacco and menthol, should no longer be available on the shelves or online.

Realistically, however, this requires retailers to be aware and collaborate on the policy in place and the impact on the products.

“While we expect responsible industry members to stop manufacturing, distributing and selling unauthorized e-cigarette products, the public may still see some of the product types listed in the FDA’s priorities on the market, while the agency works to hold manufacturers and retailers accountable – in both brick-and-mortar and online stores, ”says an email from an FDA spokesman.

The email added that the agency will begin “inspections and monitoring of manufacturers and distributors” to ensure that companies follow it.

A number of leading e-cigarette companies have already announced they will work together, and in some cases certain flavors have been withdrawn from the market. Juul, for example, had previously stopped selling flavors of mint, mango, cream and cucumber – just tobacco and menthol.

The only way to get these flavored products back on the market is to get a pre-approval from the FDA after evaluating their impact on public health.

Ultimately, all vaping products must undergo the same market review. This deadline is currently set for May. Products that are not included in the FDA’s newly issued guideline can be kept on the shelves for up to a year while the agency is reviewing their applications.

Some companies – including Logic and Reynolds, the manufacturer of Vuse products – have already submitted applications, company managers said on Wednesday at a hearing of the House Committee of Energy and Commerce. The FDA does not disclose the total number of applications received.

How will this change steaming habits?

How the new policy will affect the travel habits of adults and children is still uncertain. Stanford’s Halpern-Felsher said there simply isn’t enough data to know.

For example, are young people more likely to use menthol cartridges? Or are you looking for flavors under tank vapes or disposables? Halpern-Felsher believes that it is far less likely that children will stop steaming altogether.

In addition, children are already using these products, she added.

“Adolescents used open systems and single-use items before the FDA said they would regulate,” she said. “I’ve been seeing puff bars for months.”

Puff bars are disposable vapes with flavors such as “Pink Lemonade”, “Blue Razz” and “OMG (Orange, Mango, Guava)”. Halpern-Felsher shared a photo with CNN showing a collection of confiscated vaping products. She added that before the FDA announcement, the school in Northern California had some puff bars that contained more e-liquid than a Juul- Capsule.

CNN contacted the puff bar manufacturer but received no response. On its website, the company states that it refuses to sell its products to minors and urges retailers to comply with regulations, including verification of ID and free samples.

According to the FDA, beyond the issue of youth, there is a look for an increase in black market products after other products have hit the shelves. The agency also affirms that its policy “should have minimal impact on small manufacturers” – part of a larger concern that President Trump repeated over the past year.

“We will protect our families, we will protect our children, and we will protect the industry,” President Donald Trump told reporters in Mar-a-Lago in December.

Experts are also keeping an eye on adults who use tobacco products: will they continue to be happy with their choice? Do some come back to cigarettes or do they become double users?

For its part, the FDA says it can always make course corrections – especially if it sees a new trend in adolescents.

The agency will “continue to closely monitor data on the use of all e-cigarette products by adolescents and adjust our enforcement priorities to regulate adolescent use as needed,” said Zeller.

