The Paks government, which is considering an exemption for Kartarpur pilgrims, surprises Delhi

Written by Shubhajit Roy

| New Delhi |

Updated: February 9th 2020, 7:15:23 am

The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib corridor was opened last year

As a surprise for New Delhi, Pakistani Interior Minister Ijaz Shah told the Pakistani Parliament on Friday that Islamabad was considering allowing Indian pilgrims to enter Turkey Kartarpur Corridor without a passport to attract more visitors to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

According to a Pakistani English daily Express Tribune, Shah informed the National Assembly that Indian pilgrims are currently not permitted to enter the Kartarpur corridor according to a letter of intent signed between Pakistan and India. In this regard, detailed information could be obtained from the State Department, he said.

“Pilgrims can visit the corridor from dawn to dusk after presenting an Indian passport or a foreign national with a card of Indian origin along with the passport of their country of residence,” he said. The pilgrims are exempt from the visa requirement.

Sources in New Delhi, however, said they were not yet aware of such a proposal from Pakistan. “The biggest challenge is for Pakistan to charge $ 20 that we have waived. That would help attract more visitors, ”a government source told The Sunday Express.

New Delhi also claims that any change in access passports should be included in the agreement between the two countries on the operationalization of the Kartarpur corridor.

In November last year, Pakistan and India separately inaugurated the historic corridor on their side of the border. The corridor is the shortest route for pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in the Pakistani district of Narowal, where Guru Nanak is said to have spent the last 18 years of his life without a visa.

Officials in Delhi said the facilitation procedures were part of the bilateral agreement with Pakistan that was concluded after discussions. “Any change can only be made with formal consent from both parties and not through a tweet or statement,” said an official, adding that a regular review of Kartarpur by an empowered committee chaired by an official at the level of the Secretary of Kartarpur is carried out by the Ministry of Interior of the Union.

In the meantime, the government has eased the passport service in Punjab with several new passport offices and Seva Kendras.

