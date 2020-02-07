The 'P.S. I still love you soundtrack is the perfect Valentine's Day playlist

Advertisement

To all the boys I loved Before the fans take days to get what they have been waiting for: the sequel to the film. It looks like Wednesday, February 12th, will take ages to come here, but I have some good news to keep you busy. To all guys: P.S. The original soundtrack from I Still Love You is here and ready, because it’s the perfect playlist for Valentine’s Day.

The soundtrack for the highly anticipated young Rom-Com is full of powerful love anthems, pieces of music and lyrics that will warm your heart. Take, for example, the first verse of ILLENIUM’s “Crashing”:

How could I go home if I feel I belong? / It’s like champagne in your arms / Feel how it flows into my veins / Yes, I got too drunk to drive / So I crashed here tonight

But it’s Hey Violet’s “Better By Myself” lyrics that let me speculate that it is for Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) in P.S. I still love you. The chorus goes:

I feel better on my own / I feel better when I have no you in my life / You are not good for my health / You are not good for my restlessness

Fans will have to wait and see what happens between Lara Jean and Peter as they navigate life as a new couple. But without further ado, here is the tracklist for To All The Boys: P.S. I still love you original soundtrack:

1. Cyn: “I can’t believe it”

2. Cayetana: “Age of Consent”

3. Marina: “About love”

4. ILLENIUM ft. Bahari: “crash”

5. Ashe: “moral of the story”

6. OTR / Ukiyo: “Midnight Sun”

7. Sofi Tukker: “Purple hat”

8. Bad Child ft. Ryan Chambers: “Candy”

9. Age and Age: “Way Back In”

10. Chaz cardigan: “How I’ll ever be”

11. Hanne Mjoen: “Honest”

12. Lola Marsh: “You are mine”

13. The new respect: “You should dance”

14. Hey Violet: “Better for me”

15. Gordi: “Something”

Now listen to the romantic album below and be sure to choose your favorite songs for the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebrations.

To all guys: P.S. I Still Love You will be available on Netflix starting Wednesday, February 12.