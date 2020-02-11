Advertisement

In an interview with Reuters, Zhong Nanshan, an 83-year-old epidemiologist who became famous for fighting the SARS epidemic in 2003, shed tears over doctor Li Wenliang, who died last week after being reprimanded for alarms.

However, Zhong was optimistic that the new outbreak would slow down soon as the number of new cases had already declined in some places.

The peak should come in mid or late February, followed by a plateau and a decline, Zhong said, basing the forecast on math models, recent events, and government measures.

Advertisement

“I hope this outbreak or event will end around April,” he said in a Guangzhou Medical University hospital that treated 11 coronavirus patients.

While his comments could alleviate global concern about the corona virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people and observed more than 40,000 cases, almost everyone in China found that Zhong’s previous forecast of an early climax was premature.

“We don’t know why it’s so contagious, and that’s a big problem,” added Zhong, who helped identify bugs in China’s emergency response systems during the 2002/03 SARS crisis.

He said there was a gradual reduction in new cases in the southern Guangdong province where he was located, and also in Zhejiang and elsewhere. “So that’s good news for us.”

After China took unprecedented measures to cordon off infected regions and restrict transmission routes, Zhong applauded the government that it had lost Wuhan, the city in the epicenter, which it said had lost control of the virus at an early stage.

“The local government and local health authority should have some responsibility for this,” he said.

“Your work hadn’t been done well.”

The virus is believed to have appeared at a fish market in Wuhan in early December.

The authorities have also come under fire because they treated the late doctor Li, who was detained for publicizing the disease, last Friday as the best-known victim of hardship.

“The majority of people think he is the hero of China,” said Zhong, wiping the tears. “I’m so proud of him, he told people the truth at the end of December, and then he died.”

There were hundreds of other doctors behind him who all wanted to tell the truth and were now being asked to do so by the government, he said. “We really have to listen,” he said.

Global “wake” system

The virus has now infected over 40,000 people in mainland China and has spread to at least 24 countries.

Zhong, who said the government was unwilling to share information that prolonged the SARS crisis, said that Beijing had done much better this time on issues such as transparency and collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, more needs to be done, including an end to wildlife trade, better international hygiene technology cooperation, improved operation of disease control centers, and a global “waxing system” to warn of possible epidemics.

“If we cooperate and coordinate better, we can find out earlier and find out person-to-person transmission earlier,” he said, adding that the outbreak would not be as serious if such a system were in place.

According to Zhong, there are still uncertainties about how the coronavirus infects patients, whether it can spread via feces and whether so-called “superspreaders” support the transmission of the disease.

China’s data show that the recovery rate is quite low, with less than 10% of confirmed patients discharged. However, according to Zhong, the authorities left nothing to chance as many patients are still quarantined in reasonably healthy wards.

“They didn’t know whether or not they would catch the infection again … so the cure rate is not that high yet.”

Wearing masks outside the contagion zones is not always necessary, and the US and other Chinese bans are an overreaction. In addition, children seemed less vulnerable, he added.

Global, apolitical cooperation is crucial, said Zhong.

“I think maybe we should get closer, especially our colleagues and scientists, and we should work more together,” he said. “We are only dealing with the disease – nothing with the political, nothing.”

Subjects. (TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus