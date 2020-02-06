The Oscar red carpet may be a little wet on Sunday, but the California winter continues to be dry

Advertisement

There is a possibility of showers in the Los Angeles area Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service, so the Hollywood skies and the Oscars are likely cloudy and dripping.

The sea layer will deepen Saturday evening and Sunday morning with widespread low clouds for the coast and the valleys, but there will likely not be much moisture in this system, said Curt Kaplan, meteorologist with the meteorological service Oxnard. The models don’t agree on a lot, but they agree on it.

With the exception of December, this means that the rainy season will continue to be disappointing in most of California and that the prospects of returning to normal by June 30 – end of the season – do not are not promising, like Jan Null of Golden Souligne Gate Weather Services.

February is generally the wettest month of the year in California, but the broad outlook indicates that for the foreseeable future – at least until the end of February – the state will experience below normal precipitation.

(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

The latest Drought Monitor, released Thursday, continues to show that just over a third of the state is abnormally dry. But that’s not even the whole story, said climatologist Bill Patzert.

“Drought is more than the recent snowpack and precipitation,” said Patzert. “Groundwater levels are dangerously low in many regions. Without more winter rain and snow, we could easily fall back into drought. “

The eight-station Northern Sierra index was 68% of the seasonal normal on Tuesday. The index is the average of eight precipitation measurement sites that provide a representative sample of the major watersheds in the northern Sierra. These watersheds include the Sacramento, Feather, Yuba and American rivers. These rivers flow into some of California’s largest reservoirs, providing much of the state’s water supply.

(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

As of Tuesday, the five station index for the Central Sierra is 51% of normal, and the six station index for the Southern Sierra is 52% of normal, according to Golden Gate Weather Services.

Eureka, in the far north of California, received 86% of its normal precipitation, and San Francisco, 63%. Los Angeles, which had been above normal since the start of winter, slipped to 94% of normal. The southern part of the state started its rainy season early, but the northern part started late and has generally lagged behind since.

If February doesn’t look promising, could a “March miracle” save the state? The odds are around 50-50, said Patzert.

(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

Patzert said January 18 was the driest month in downtown Los Angeles, dating back to 1878, at 0.32 inches. The downtown average for March is 2.54 inches. We don’t know how the 2020 precipitation year will be, but on the dry January 17 with less than 0.32 inch of rain, only eight were followed by March with above average precipitation.

So we have about a 50% chance of a March miracle.

“Quite fragile, but hopeful,” said Patzert.