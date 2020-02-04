The Orville is moving to Hulu exclusively for the third season and will be premiered in late 2020

Advertisement

The Orville sets a dramatic new course.

After two seasons with Fox, Seth MacFarlane’s science fiction epic will be broadcast to Hulu in season three. When MacFarlane announced at San Diego Comedian-Con on Saturday, he announced that the third season would not start until late 2020.

“The Orville was an affectionate effort for me, and there are two companies that have supported this resourceful and forward-looking approach: 20th Century Fox Tv … and Fox (Network), which has been my broadcasting residence for over 20 years,” MacFarlane explained in an announcement. “My friends in the community understood what I was trying to do with this sequence, so they did a spectacular job of promoting, launching, and programming it for the past two seasons. However, since the present has evolved and has grown particularly brave in terms of production technology, I decided that I would not give you the option to broadcast episodes by 2020, which could be difficult for the community. So we started talking about how best to support season three in an approach that was tedious for the present. It was precisely this willingness to fulfill the artistic wishes of a gift that made me stay with me for so long. “

The same attitude was confirmed by Carolyn Cassidy, the 20th Century Fox President for Inventive Affairs. “Fox Leisure was an unlikely residence for The Orville,” she said, “and her willingness to support the transfer of the present to Hulu is greatly appreciated. They are certainly nice companions for us on so many exhibits, and that’s another one For example, as a studio, we’re delighted to discover that artistic determination that is so important to Seth, and we’re keeping the present on the monitor to continue to entertain thousands and thousands of followers. ”

While the transfer from Orville to Hulu will definitely be a shock to fans, the delay between seasons 2 and 3 shouldn’t be. Despite everything, they waited almost 13 months for the second round of the sequence that followed the season 1 tip.

Are you going to watch The Orville at Hulu (if you don’t have a subscription yet)? Meet the feedback along with your reactions to the massive transmission.