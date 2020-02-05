The original X-MEN crossover with GWEN STACY

Advertisement

The flashback series Gwen Stacy welcomes the classic X-Men with the fourth edition of May on its pages.

“Before she met Spidey, she landed Gwen Stacy’s relentless demeanor and her nose for anger even in dangerous situations,” said Marvel of the series’ penultimate problem. “See what happens when you get in the way of villains like Crime Master, Kingpin and even the Green Goblin. If it sounds like Gwen has bitten off more than she can chew, don’t worry – she’ll help get from superheroes in May Gwen Stacy # 4 when she teams up with the strangest teenagers of the silver age, the original X-Men! “

A few weeks ago, the series’ writer, Christos Gage, told Newsarama that this series was set in the period from Amazing Spider-Man # 25 to # 27. Back then, Gage teased some surprising guest stars without specifically mentioning Marvel’s mutants and said, “A little bit. Apart from Harry, there are Crime Masters, Green Goblin / Norman Osborn, the Enforcers (I love myself, some Enforcers), Jean DeWolff, Yuri Watanabe, Frederick Foswell, J. Jonah Jameson … and maybe some surprises! “

Gwen Stacy # 1 (of 5) debuts on February 12, thereafter monthly with the edition of the X-Men guest stars in # 4, planned for May.