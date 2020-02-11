The oral history of the X-MEN from MARVEL will be presented at SXSW 2020

Advertisement

The oral tradition of Marvel’s X-Men will be presented at this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW). Under the direction of Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C. B. Cebulski and Executive Vice President / Creative Director Joe Quesada, the one-hour event will take place on March 13 in the EF Convention Center Ballroom.

“Accompany them on their way through the franchise, which revolutionized comics and redefined the limits of superhero fiction – from its origins in the 1960s to the various TV and film iterations and the current sensational world of house of X. That fascinated fans and critics alike! “Read the description of the panel from SXSW.

This week’s SXSW will take place in Austin, Texas, March 13-22.